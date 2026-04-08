Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma has announced that PM Modi will visit the state on April 21 to inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery. Sharma described the project as a 'lifeline' that will transform Rajasthan's economy and create jobs for youth.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Pachpadra Refinery on April 21

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on April 21 to inaugurate the Pachpadra Refinery. In a post on X on Tuesday, Chief Minister Sharma hailed the upcoming visit and described the refinery as a "lifeline" that would transform the state's economy.

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"I am filled with immense joy and pride in sharing this information that the world's most popular leader, our guide for all, the illustrious Prime Minister, the honourable @narendramodi, will grace Veerdhara Rajasthan on April 21, 2026, for the inauguration of the Pachpadra Refinery," the Chief Minister posted on X.

'Lifeline' for State's Economy

CM Bhajanlal emphasised that the project would be a major milestone for the development of Marwar and the entire state, as it would open new doors of employment for the youth.

"This refinery will prove to be a 'lifeline' that brings about an economic transformation for the entire Rajasthan, including Marwar, and opens new doors of employment for the youth," said CM Sharma. "The entire populace of Rajasthan extends a hearty welcome and heartfelt felicitations to the Prime Minister," he said.

Regional Agriculture Conference Held in Jaipur

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the Regional Agriculture Conference held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Regarding agriculture, the regional conference of our five states is being held today in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Ministers from all five states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa, are present here. All senior officials from the states are here. All senior officials from the Government of India are present in this conference today."

Chouhan said that the first regional conference on agriculture is being held today, bringing together experts and institutions to conduct in-depth discussions that were previously not possible at the national level.

"Scientists, agriculture experts, progressive farmers, FPOs, and all institutions working from seeds to markets are participating in this regional conference today. This is the country's first regional conference on agriculture. Previously, it was organised at the national level for kharif and rabi crops, but due to a lack of time, in-depth and extensive discussions could not take place. Therefore, from this time, we have started this tradition," said the Minister. (ANI)