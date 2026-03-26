PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on March 28. Envisioned as a major international gateway for the NCR, the greenfield airport will ease congestion at Delhi's IGI airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on March 28 to inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport. According to an official release issued by the PMO, he will undertake a walkthrough of the Terminal Building of Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion.

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The inauguration of Noida International Airport marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

A Second International Gateway for Delhi NCR

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

Project Scale and Investment

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around ₹11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development.

Key Features and Facilities

Runway and Navigation Systems

It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

Cargo and MRO Hub

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Sustainable Design and Indian Heritage

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.

Strategic Location and Multi-Modal Connectivity

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, ensuring efficient connectivity for passengers and cargo. (ANI)