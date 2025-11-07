PM Modi to inaugurate NALSA's legal aid conference and launch a mediation module. He will also flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, enhancing connectivity on key routes across India, including Banaras-Khajuraho.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference on 'Strengthening Legal Aid Delivery Mechanisms' on November 8, at around 5 PM at the Supreme Court of India, a press release from the PMO said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the programme, the Prime Minister will launch the Community Mediation Training Module prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). He will also address the gathering on the occasion. The two-day Conference, organised by NALSA, will deliberate on key aspects of the legal services framework, such as the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats and the financial management of legal services institutions, the press release said.

PM Modi to Flag Off Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains

On November 8, the Prime Minister will also visit his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh and flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains.

According to the PMO, the new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

It will connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. It will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat

In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes.

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option. (ANI)