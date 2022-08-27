PM Modi to inaugurate 'Atal Bridge' in Ahmedabad today: All about foot-over bridge on Sabarmati river

Prime Minister will address a gathering at the ‘Khadi Utsav’ programme to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront in the evening, as per a state government release. From the same venue, the prime minister will inaugurate the foot over bridge, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic ‘Atal Bridge’ on the Sabarmati river in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Saturday. He will begin a two-day trip to Gujarat. According to a press release from the state government, PM Modi will speak to address a gathering on the first day of his visit at the evening "Khadi Utsav" event on the Sabarmati Riverfront.

The foot over bridge will be dedicated by the prime minister from the same location and will be named after the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, according to the statement.

PM Modi released images of the bridge on Twitter the day before the opening. “Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular!” he wrote.

A sneak peak of the eye-catching LED lighting on the renowned 300-meter footbridge, which bears the name of the former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee, was shared by PM Modi prior to his two-day visit to Gujarat. It has a distinctive design and is decorated with the lighting. By linking the flower garden on its western side with the future arts and cultural centre on its eastern side, the pedestrian-only bridge will increase the number of tourist attractions along the riverbank.

In a release, it was said that "this bridge would give connectivity to multi-level parking and diverse public projects on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to projected Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank."

In addition, 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes were used in the construction of the bridge. The bridge's handrail is composed of glass and stainless steel, and its ceiling is covered with colourful fabric. In addition to pedestrians, bikers may use this bridge to cross the river and stay out of the way of oncoming vehicles. The bridge is constructed so that users may access it from both the lower and higher riverside promenades or walkways.

PM Modi will also take part in the Khadi Utsav, which is being held along the Sabarmati Riverfront to honour khadi and its significance throughout India's battle for independence. 7,500 Khadi artisans from all over Gujarat will participate in the event and spin charkha live at the same time.