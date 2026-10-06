PM Modi interacted with the GSMA Board, stressing technology for the last mile and affordable access for the Global South. He highlighted DPI's potential, called for tech-led solutions to cyber fraud, and global standards for AI and deepfakes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his interaction with the GSMA Board, stressed the need for technology for the last mile and affordable access for the Global South. In a post on X, PM Modi said he also stressed the need to use digital public infrastructure (DPI) as a force multiplier and develop technology-led solutions to cyber fraud. In my interaction with the GSMA Board, stressed the following: Technology for the last mile. Affordable access for the Global South. DPI as a force multiplier. Technology-led solutions to cyber fraud. Global standards for emerging tech. Clear identification of AI-generated and deepfake content. Our digital future must expand opportunity while strengthening trust. https://t.co/sHx7OkuHTB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2026

The Prime Minister further called for global standards for emerging technologies and clear identification of AI-generated and deepfake content. “Our digital future must expand opportunity while strengthening trust,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) Board members at Seva Teerth on Tuesday, ahead of the India Mobile Congress. GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem, representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

PM Modi's Vision for Inclusive Digital Development

Prime Minister emphasised that technology must become a tool for inclusive and sustainable development. He stressed that democratisation of technology is essential to ensure that no section of society is left behind. He underlined the need to make technology and digital services affordable and accessible, particularly for the Global South and highlighted the importance of taking technology to the last mile to prevent a widening digital divide.

Digital Public Infrastructure and Combating Fraud

PM Modi highlighted the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) as a transformative force, particularly for developing countries. He noted that discussions on DPI with several world leaders had demonstrated its growing global relevance and said that such platforms can serve as a springboard for countries of the Global South.

Addressing the growing challenge of digital and cyber fraud, PM Modi said the problem requires technology-driven solutions. He suggested sustained awareness messages for users to warn people about potential fraud calls. He also highlighted the need for global standards and common rules for emerging technologies. On the growing threat of deepfakes and AI-generated content, he suggested exploring mechanisms to allow users to immediately identify its origin.

GSMA Applauds India's Digital Leadership

GSMA Board members highlighted India’s emergence as a global leader in digital and mobile connectivity. They noted the rapid expansion of 4G and 5G, the scale of digital public infrastructure and the growth of the telecom and mobile manufacturing ecosystem. They appreciated India’s investment-friendly policy framework and emphasised the role of secure, resilient and trusted digital infrastructure in supporting continued digital growth.

The Board members also highlighted growing opportunities for international cooperation with India in areas including 5G, 6G, AI, cybersecurity, digital inclusion and satellite connectivity.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Communication, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of State for Communication, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, GSMA board members and senior officials of the Government of India. (ANI)