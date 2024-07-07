PM Modi to embark on 2-day Russia visit starting July 8: What's on the agenda?

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi confirmed the high-level visit, saying that PM Modi and President Putin will review the comprehensive spectrum of bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on current regional and global matters during their meetings in Moscow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Moscow from July 8 to 9, marking his first visit to Russia since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. The visit comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit, which holds critical importance for bilateral relations between the two nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed anticipation for what he described as a "very important and full-fledged visit," stressing its pivotal role in Russian-Indian relations.

In an interview with Russia's state-run VGTRK television channel, Peskov highlighted that the agenda for PM Modi's visit will be extensive, encompassing discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi confirmed the high-level visit, saying that PM Modi and President Putin will review the comprehensive spectrum of bilateral relations. They will also exchange views on current regional and global matters during their meetings in Moscow.

"Russian-Indian relations are at the level of a strategic partnership," Peskov highlighted, noting the significance of both the one-on-one talks and the discussions involving delegations during the visit. He further stressed that informal talks between the leaders are also expected to take place alongside the official engagements.

PM Modi's last visit to Russia was in 2019 when he participated in an economic conclave held in Vladivostok, a city in Russia's Far East. The annual summit between the leaders of India and Russia stands as the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in their strategic partnership.

