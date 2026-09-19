Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 51,000 appointment letters to new recruits at the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday. The event, spanning 45 locations nationwide, will be addressed by the Prime Minister through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government organisations at the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday and address the newly selected candidates through video conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 45 locations across the country, with the Prime Minister scheduled to address the event virtually. The newly appointed candidates will join various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, among others.

Nationwide Events Mark the Occasion

The Rozgar Mela, being organised under the Prime Minister's initiative, will witness the distribution of appointment letters to over 51,000 selected candidates across 45 locations nationwide. With the 20th Rozgar Mela, a total of around 12.75 lakh youth will have received appointment letters in various government departments and organisations.

Furthermore, Union Minister Giriraj Singh will attend the Rozgar Mela as the Chief Guest in Bihar's Patna today. Bihar Government Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, Begusarai MLA Kundan Kumar, and Kumhrar MLA Sanjay Gupta will also be present at the event.

The 20th Rozgar Mela will also be held at Birla Matushri Hall, Bombay Hospital Trust, Mumbai, as part of the Government’s employment-related programme organised by the Department of Revenue, Government of India. The event will be graced by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Expanding Employment and Skilling Opportunities

Earlier in July, the Centre issued over 12.5 lakh recruitment letters through Rozgar Melas since their inception, while simultaneously expanding skill development and employment opportunities for women as part of its broader push towards women-led development and gender-inclusive growth, the government said in Parliament.

Additionally, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, is running a one-stop platform -- National Career Service (NCS) Portal to provide career-related services. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also initiated the 'FutureSkills PRIME' programme to upskill the IT sector jobseekers. (ANI)