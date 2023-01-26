PM Modi thanks Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing Republic Day 2023 celebration

On Saturday, during bilateral discussions between PM Modi and Egyptian President Sisi, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 26) thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day parade function. Sisi had been invited by Modi as chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade.

The Egyptian President had arrived in India on January 24 on a three-day official visit.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial".

On Saturday, during bilateral discussions between PM Modi and Sisi, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership".

It was further decided to take the India-Egypt bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.

On Thursday, a spectacular flypast served as the finale to the parade, as the nation celebrated the 74th Republic Day, and seventy-three years of being a sovereign, democratic and republic state.

Forty-five aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four helicopters of the Indian Army, and an aircraft from the Indian Navy, participated in the air show. Aircraft and helicopters, both vintage and modern, performed the exercise, and in various formations (Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul).