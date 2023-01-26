Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi thanks Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing Republic Day 2023 celebration

    On Saturday, during bilateral discussions between PM Modi and Egyptian President Sisi, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership".

    PM Modi thanks Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing Republic Day 2023 celebration AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 7:39 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (January 26) thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day parade function. Sisi had been invited by Modi as chief guest for this year's Republic Day parade.

    The Egyptian President had arrived in India on January 24 on a three-day official visit.

    Also read: Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "I am grateful to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for gracing this year's Republic Day celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial".

    On Saturday, during bilateral discussions between PM Modi and Sisi, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership".

    It was further decided to take the India-Egypt bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.

    Also read: Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details

    On Thursday, a spectacular flypast served as the finale to the parade, as the nation celebrated the 74th Republic Day, and seventy-three years of being a sovereign, democratic and republic state.

    Forty-five aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), four helicopters of the Indian Army, and an aircraft from the Indian Navy, participated in the air show. Aircraft and helicopters, both vintage and modern, performed the exercise, and in various formations (Baaz, Prachand, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garud, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul).

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2023, 7:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border AJR

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border

    Betral defamed not just Sena but...: Uddhav Thackeray in Eknath Shinde's political turf Thane - adt

    'Betral defamed not just Sena but...': Uddhav Thackeray in Eknath Shinde's political turf Thane

    Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details AJR

    Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre for excluding state's tableau from Republic Day parade

    Attempt completely foiled: Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi - adt

    'Attempt completely foiled': Jamia VC on screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border AJR

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border

    NEET PG 2023: Registration deadline ends on January 27; correction window to open on January 30 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Registration deadline ends on January 27; correction window to open on January 30

    Betral defamed not just Sena but...: Uddhav Thackeray in Eknath Shinde's political turf Thane - adt

    'Betral defamed not just Sena but...': Uddhav Thackeray in Eknath Shinde's political turf Thane

    ICC Awards: Babar Azam wins ODI Cricketer of the Year and Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; fans applaud-ayh

    ICC Awards: Babar Azam wins ODI Cricketer of the Year and Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy; fans applaud

    Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details AJR

    Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, his ministers for meeting; check details

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon