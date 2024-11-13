PM Modi SURPRISED as Nitish Kumar tries to touch his feet during Rs 12,100 crore project launch (WATCH)

During his speech, PM Modi lauded CM Kumar for his leadership in transforming Bihar, lauding his efforts in lifting the state out of what he referred to as the "Jungle Raj." PM Modi remarked, "Nitish ji has set up a model of good governance (Shushashan), pulling the state out of the era of Jungle Raj. No praise is too high for this achievement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on wednesday (November 13) caught off guard and visibly embarrassed after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tried to touch his feet during a rally in Darbhanga. The Prime Minister was in Bihar to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects worth around Rs 12,100 crore. Among the key initiatives was the dedication of 18 Jan Aushadhi Kendras at railway stations across the country.

Kumar, who is the JD(U) chief, was present at the event and responded with gratitude, thanking the Prime Minister for the Centre's support in Bihar's development.

However, after finishing his speech, CM Nitish Kumar approached PM Modi with the intention of showing a gesture of respect by attempting to touch his feet. The Prime Minister quickly stopped the gesture, leaving the situation awkward and the Bihar CM slightly taken aback.

This is not the first time such a moment took place. In June, during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Nitish Kumar had tried to touch PM Modi's feet, but the Prime Minister had resisted the gesture, opting instead to shake hands with the Bihar Chief Minister.

