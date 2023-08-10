Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi tells Manipur: 'Country is with you; solution will be found, peace will return'

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after leading a tirade against the Opposition parties, reassured the people of Manipur that peace shall return soon as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused. 

    PM modi speaks on manipur situation no confidence motion lok sabha gcw
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 6:48 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured the people of ethnic violence-hit Manipur that the nation is with them and will work to ensure peace returns soon. During his reply to the no-confidence motion on Thursday, PM Modi assured: "I want to tell the people of Manipur, the mothers and sisters there that the country is with you, this House is with you. Together, we will find a solution to this challenge. Peace will be established there again. There will be no dearth of efforts for Manipur to move ahead on the path of development at a fast pace."

    PM Modi said, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. 

    During his reply on Thursday, PM Modi assured the people of Manipur that development work will take place in the state. "Manipur will move forward with new confidence," he said. Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the 'Bharat Mata' remark, PM Modi said, "I don't know why some imagine Bharat Mata's death." 

    Reflecting on his emotional connection to the northeastern region, PM Modi recalled a tragic episode from 1966, where the Congress employed the Indian Air Force to target innocent civilians in Mizoram. He emphasized that Mizoram still bears the scars of that incident, accusing Congress of concealing the truth and holding Indira Gandhi accountable for the event.

    Addressing the grievous impact of the infamous 1962 radio broadcast in the northeast, PM Modi highlighted how Nehru's assurances fell short during China's attack. Nehru's promises of support dissolved, leaving Assam to fend for itself, revealing the Congress's alleged negligence.

    Pointing to Congress's political motivations, PM Modi underscored their tendency to focus on politics and elections. He revealed how the northeast was often overlooked by Congress, even in constituencies with minimal representation. Contrarily, PM Modi stressed that the BJP has prioritized the northeast during its tenure.

    Refuting the portrayal of Manipur's issues as recent developments, PM Modi traced their origins to the Congress's political manoeuvres. He claimed that Manipur's current challenges stem from the Congress's political agenda rather than isolated incidents, asserting that the Congress's approach has consistently harmed the nation's interests.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 7:28 PM IST
