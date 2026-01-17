PM Modi, at a Malda rally, accused the 'ruthless' TMC of looting Central funds. He called for removing illegal immigrants and expressed confidence that BJP will win the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, citing wins in other eastern states.

PM Modi Accuses TMC of Corruption and Neglect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging non-implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes, while expressing confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Malda, PM Modi called the TMC "insensitive and ruthless" and alleged that they "loot" the funds sent by the Centre. He said, "I want every poor household in Bengal to have its own permanent home. Those who are entitled should receive a free ration. I want the full benefits of the welfare schemes started by the Central Government for the poor to reach you. But this is not happening. The TMC government here is extremely insensitive and ruthless. The money that the Central Government sends for the poor is being looted by TMC leaders."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Call to Remove Illegal Immigrants

"A very big challenge in front of Bengal is that of infiltration. You see, there are developed and prosperous countries in the world, which have no shortage of money, and they are removing infiltrators from their places. It is also very necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal," PM Modi added.

While the Prime Minister did not name any country, the United States, under Donald Trump, is actively working to remove illegal immigrants from the country. Washington, DC, recently announced a pause in the issuance of immigrant visas to nationals of 75 countries, including Pakistan, citing concerns about potential misuse of public welfare benefits.

BJP Cites Victories in Eastern India

Further, PM Modi cited the BJP's victories in Odisha, Tripura, Assam and Bihar to claim that Eastern India is choosing them over parties that practise "divisive politics." He said, "For decades, eastern India was held captive by those who practised divisive politics. The BJP has freed these states from their clutches. Odisha has formed a BJP government for the first time. Tripura has trusted the BJP for many years. In the recent elections in Assam, it has shown its trust in the BJP. And Bihar has chosen the BJP-NDA government once again."

"Now it's Bengal's turn for good governance. That's why, after the victory in the Bihar elections, I said that with the blessings of Maa Ganga, the river of development will now flow in Bengal as well, and the BJP will make this happen," he added.

Politics in West Bengal has heated up with the exchange of remarks between the TMC and the BJP as the state is set to undergo Assembly Elections later this year.

PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal. The Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route.

The Prime Minister is set to visit Assam afterwards. In Assam, he will participate in the historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community called the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026'. (ANI)