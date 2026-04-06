PM Modi, at a Barpeta rally, contrasted BJP's long-term vision for a self-reliant Assam with Congress's alleged short-term, corruption-driven work, highlighting a decade of development and outlining future goals for the state's prosperity.

BJP's Long-Term Vision vs Congress' Short-Term Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasised the developmental works during BJP's ten-year old tenure in Assam, stressing that the coming period is to take forward the state towards self-reliance. Speaking at a rally in Barpeta, the Prime Minister took a swipe at the Congress party, accusing them of working with short term vision for indulging, while drawing parallels with the BJP, asserting the party's long-term vision working pattern. He mentioned that the previous ten years were towards protecting Assam's identity; meanwhile, the coming time is for taking it to the global stage. "The Indian National Congress is a party that never works on development with a long-term vision. Congress does short-term work so that it can indulge in corruption. On the other hand, BJP is a party that works with a long-term vision. We are taking along the goal of a developed Assam towards a developed India. That is why we have worked with full dedication over the past 10 years," PM Modi said.

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A Decade of Peace, A Future of Prosperity

"The last 10 years in Assam were about establishing peace and harmony. The coming years will expand Assam's prosperity. The past 10 years were about bringing Assam out of inconvenience and insecurity; the coming time will be about Assam's self-reliance. The last 10 years were about preserving Assam's identity; now we have to raise Assam's identity on the global stage," he added.

'Nation First' on BJP's Foundation Day

PM Modi further extended greetings on occasion of BJP's 47th foundation day, and highlighted the party's mantra of "Nation First", and resolved to make the country developed and self-reliant. "Today, April 6, is also the foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I extend my greetings to all the people and workers associated with the BJP family in the country and across the world. With the mantra of "Nation First," we are all engaged in serving Mother India. Our resolve is to make the country developed and to make India self-reliant. With this resolve, BJP is seeking your blessings in this election," he said.

Boosting Assam's Tourism and Agriculture

Focusing on BJP's ability of fullfiling promises, the Prime Minister highlighted the cultural and religious significance of the state, highlighting the increased connectivity of Assam, which has provided boost to its tourism. "Your vote this time will strengthen the foundation of building a developed Assam. You all know that BJP does what it says. We are taking Assam towards the heights that its people deserve. Manas National Park is not very far from here. The blessings of Kamakhya Temple are over this entire region. There are many major places here connected with faith and spirituality. As connectivity in Assam is becoming stronger, tourism is expanding here, and its benefits are reaching the whole of Assam. One region of Assam is known for paddy cultivation, and I want to give good news to all rice farmers: the Joha rice produced by farmers here will now spread its fragrance in Europe," he said.

Assam is set to vote for 126 seat assembly elections on April 9, meanwhile the counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)