PM Modi accused Congress of damaging India's international reputation to protect its dynasty, claiming the party is hijacked by 'Dimagi Naxals' and suppresses genuine opposition voices in its pursuit of narrow political interests.

PM Modi Criticizes Congress at NDTV World Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Congress of "staking" the nation's international standing solely to launch a "failed product". Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi said, "While the world is searching for a new order, some people are dreaming of disorder in India. Today, when there is so much turmoil across the globe, an image of a strong India should be presented to the world; yet, these individuals are actively working to tarnish India's global reputation. They travel abroad to defame the nation and appeal for foreign intervention. One wonders how long Congress will continue to stake the nation just to launch their 'failed product.'"

Allegations of 'Dimagi Naxals' and Political Suppression

PM Modi accused Congress of drowning out genuine opposition voices with its "noise" and said that "Dimagi Naxals" had taken over the party's mind. "Those who want to present their points against the government in a legitimate democratic manner find their voices drowned out by the noise of Congress," he said.

Continuing his critique of the party, PM Modi stated, "'Dimagi Naxals' have completely hijacked the mind of the Congress party to the extent that it has lost its own capacity to think. Those who once caused destruction in the jungles have now infiltrated Congress and are working toward the ruin of the nation." This comes after Congress staged multiple protests nationwide, especially in Delhi, against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid a row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Critique of Dynastic Politics and Parliamentary Conduct

Escalating his attack further, he said that the party was prioritising "dynastic" interests over national achievements. "Congress is free to cause its own ruin, but solely to shield its dynasty from the recurring stain of failure, Congress has now started putting India's achievements, strengths, and progress on trial," he said.

The Prime Minister described growing disillusionment among senior leaders in Congress. "This family has become a burden on the Congress party. Even senior elders within the party realize this—they tell us so when they meet us in private—yet they swallow their humiliation and stay silent. The biggest victims of Congress's behavior are the genuine, honest critics of the government, which is a major blow to democracy," he said. He added that constructive political discourse was being compromised as a result.

"Even constructive protests that genuinely aim to highlight administrative shortcomings or demand institutional reforms—which are vital in a democracy—are derailed and destroyed by Congress," he said.

Disruption of Parliamentary Functioning

Turning his attention to legislative functioning, PM Modi detailed how Congress impact parliamentary debates. "We have witnessed this in Parliament: there are so many young opposition MPs who wish to raise their voices and critique the government, but Congress disrupts Parliament so other voices don't get a platform—because they must keep only one specific person in the limelight. By doing this, Congress does grave injustice to other opposition leaders." He said Congress has become "parasitic", which refuses to let anyone else grow. (ANI)

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