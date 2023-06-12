PM Modi's US visit: Red carpet welcome will hurt Rahul and 'Soros gang'

The global community is recognizing the emergence of a new India that has the potential to play a significant role in the evolving world order. As the United States extends a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi, the Congress party and its allies are bound to feel envious, says BJP National Spokesperson Prem Shukla

Ever since the people of India rejected dynastic politics, which includes the Indian National Congress and its crown prince Rahul Gandhi, a political group has risen that makes every possible effort to defame not only Indian democracy but has also tarnished the name of India at every possible chance available.

It is natural that International organisations that want to establish a system of exploitation in India, typically fuel such propaganda campaigns. These are sponsored by people like George Soros. Toolkit gangs supported by such people daily propagate that democracy is over in India, Constitutional Institutions are disappearing, freedom of the media has been taken away, Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislative have been paralysed, Election Commission is conducting biased elections, elections are being influenced via Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and that India has become the playground of crony capitalism.

The list of such fanciful and imaginative allegations is endless.

A few days back when Rahul Gandhi went on a tour of the United Kingdom, he described the UK and the United States of America as the guardians of democracy and further sought their intervention for the restoration of democracy in India. On his recent tour of the US, he once again tried his level best to speed up the propaganda campaign against India and Indianness. He stated that through Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'fascist' people have been seated on various democratic and constitutional institutions and that the democratic process is murdered every day.

Rahul Gandhi’s statements were still in headlines when, habitual of their previous practices, the Pakistani lobby started anti-India campaigns in the US. Pakistan has further even quoted/used Rahul Gandhi’s anti-India statements to target India in the United Nations (UN).

An American journalist of Pakistani origin, Asma Khalid -- in the context of Rahul Gandhi’s statements -- questioned US officials regarding the decline of democracy in India. The objective of asking such a question was clear. If the official took the allegations of Rahul Gandhi at face value and issued a statement that would have been anti-India. It would have some negative impact on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the US.

But John Kirby, coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, demolished her intentions. His answer can be seen as a slap on Rahul Gandhi’s anti-India campaign. Kirby said, "India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that the strength and health of democratic institutions will be a part of the discussion. Look we never shy away. And you can do that with friends. You are supposed to do that with friends. You never shy away from expressing concerns that we might have with anyone around the world. But this (state) visit is really about advancing what is now and what we hope will be a deeper, stronger partnership and friendship going forward."

Kirby said that even President Joe Biden wants to discuss various issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. John Kirby is not alone in his admiration of India and its Prime Minister. There are a lot of US officials with similar stand and their positive statements are bound to hurt the agenda of the Soros gang.

The US State Department has also given a statement regarding the visit of Narendra Modi. Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the partnership with India is one of America’s greatest relationships. He said that America-India relations will be further strengthened in the field of economy, trade and security.

Similarly, American lawmakers have also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that his address will shed light on his vision for the future of India and the challenges faced by the two countries. On June 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the US Senate, and he will also address the House of Representatives. It is the biggest form of respect given to a foreign guest in the US.

This will be Narendra Modi’s 6th US visit after assuming office in 2014. During his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Congress and so-called seculars hatched a conspiracy to deprive Narendra Modi of a US visa citing the Gujarat riots. In the 2014 elections, all these 'secular' parties, including the Congress, used to argue that Narendra Modi’s experience and knowledge regarding foreign affairs is negligible. They were 'very worried' as to how Modi will be able to represent the country on an international forum without a US Visa!

Today, when the US is rolling out a red carpet for Modi, Congress and its cohorts are going green with envy.

Like former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, President Joe Biden is also a Modi fan. "I should take your autograph. You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team, I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before, everyone from movie stars to relatives, You are too popular," said Biden when the two leaders met in Tokyo recently.

Biden's words are also a setback for the anti-India camps within the country and outside as they expected the US president to be cold towards PM Modi for being on the same stage as former president Trump. The warmth with which America is awaiting Modi is visible. Naturally, the frustration in Rahul and others will only proportionately grow. But the world is acknowledging the new India which can play a pivotal role in the changing world order.

The author is National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Views expressed are personal