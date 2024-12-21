Cold wave grips North India: IMD warns of severe weather ahead in THESE states

On December 19, Faridkot in Punjab recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot and Bathinda experienced minimum temperatures of 4 degrees and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 10:27 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warnings for several northern states, including Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, predicting severe weather conditions until December 24.

In its forecast on December 20, the IMD said, "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of Himachal Pradesh during 20th-24th December." The advisory also warned of cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on December 25 and 26.

article_image2

Cold wave to grip Punjab and Rajasthan:

The IMD has predicted cold wave conditions in Punjab and Rajasthan on December 21 and 22, accompanied by dense fog during late-night and early-morning hours in parts of Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan until December 22.

Severe cold has already gripped Punjab and Haryana, with minimum temperatures plummeting in various regions. On December 19, Faridkot in Punjab recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot and Bathinda experienced minimum temperatures of 4 degrees and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

article_image3

Haryana's Sirsa emerged as the coldest spot with a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar shivered at 5.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal at 6.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhiwani recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

article_image4

Kashmir sees freezing temperatures:

In Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures across the valley have plunged several degrees below freezing point. Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season on Friday, with the minimum temperature dropping to -6.2 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than -6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

article_image5

The meteorological department has forecast predominantly dry weather in the region until December 26, with a possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22.

article_image6

Precautions and advisory:

The IMD has urged residents in the affected areas to take precautions, particularly the elderly and children, who are more vulnerable to cold-related illnesses. Dense fog conditions could also affect visibility and pose risks for commuters.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud anr

Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 685 December 21 2024 winning ticket, prize money structure anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 685 December 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Annamalai detained: BJP leader slams DMK over terrorist glorification, calls for boycotting ruling party anr

Annamalai detained: BJP leader slams DMK over terrorist glorification, calls for boycotting ruling party

IFFK 2024: Asianet News wins best coverage awards in Visual Media and Online categories anr

IFFK 2024: Asianet News wins best coverage awards in Visual Media and Online categories

Omkar Adi Ganesh Temple in Daraganj gets majestic makeover for Mahakumbh 2025 AJR

Omkar Adi Ganesh Temple in Daraganj gets majestic makeover for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud anr

Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged Rs 23 lakh Provident Fund fraud

Amazon Prime Video makes key change to subscription plan; read details RBA

Amazon Prime Video makes key change to subscription plan; read details

Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD: THIS movie sold most tickets in 2024; Check HERE ATG

Pushpa 2, Stree 2 or Kalki 2898 AD: THIS movie sold most tickets in 2024; Check HERE

Allu Arjun's HIT film Pushpa 2 tops 2024 ticket sales on BookMyShow RBA

Allu Arjun's HIT film Pushpa 2 tops 2024 ticket sales on BookMyShow

Viduthalai 2 box office day 01: Vijay Sethupathi's film beats Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam RBA

Viduthalai 2 box office day 01: Vijay Sethupathi's film beats Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon