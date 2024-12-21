Cold wave grips North India: IMD warns of severe weather ahead in THESE states

On December 19, Faridkot in Punjab recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot and Bathinda experienced minimum temperatures of 4 degrees and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warnings for several northern states, including Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, predicting severe weather conditions until December 24. In its forecast on December 20, the IMD said, "Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of Himachal Pradesh during 20th-24th December." The advisory also warned of cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on December 25 and 26.

Cold wave to grip Punjab and Rajasthan:

The IMD has predicted cold wave conditions in Punjab and Rajasthan on December 21 and 22, accompanied by dense fog during late-night and early-morning hours in parts of Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan until December 22. Severe cold has already gripped Punjab and Haryana, with minimum temperatures plummeting in various regions. On December 19, Faridkot in Punjab recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot and Bathinda experienced minimum temperatures of 4 degrees and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Haryana's Sirsa emerged as the coldest spot with a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius. Hisar shivered at 5.6 degrees Celsius, Karnal at 6.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhiwani recorded a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir sees freezing temperatures:

In Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures across the valley have plunged several degrees below freezing point. Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season on Friday, with the minimum temperature dropping to -6.2 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than -6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The meteorological department has forecast predominantly dry weather in the region until December 26, with a possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22.

Precautions and advisory:

The IMD has urged residents in the affected areas to take precautions, particularly the elderly and children, who are more vulnerable to cold-related illnesses. Dense fog conditions could also affect visibility and pose risks for commuters.

Latest Videos