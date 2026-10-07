BJP National President Nitin Nabin congratulated PM Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in government, describing his journey as one of struggle, dedication, and public service, where serving people became the path to serving the nation.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years at the helm of government, describing his journey as one marked by struggle, dedication and public service. He said PM Modi's “penance, devotion, resolve” had made public service the purpose of his life and that public service became his path to national service. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was enthusiastically greeted by supporters at the programme at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, marking 25 years of his public service.

A Journey of 'Penance, Devotion, Resolve'

Speaking at the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha - Sewa Jyoti Yatra" programme at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital, Nabin said, “Today is an unforgettable day for all of us Indians and for all of us BJP workers. Today is a day to witness the 25-year journey of a personality whose journey began amidst struggles and who continued to move forward, facing every challenge along the way.”

“A person whose penance, dedication, and determination led him to make public service the sole purpose of his life; for whom seraving the people became the path to serving the nation; and who, with this very resolve throughout his life, entered politics and used political power merely as a means of service, continuously advancing on the path of serving the nation,” he said.

Nabin further said the Prime Minister entered politics with the resolve to make power a means of service and remained steadfast on the path of national service. “I extend my heartfelt greetings and very best wishes to our own Prime Minister and the principal servant of this country. Yes, we are talking about our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi Ji. First and foremost, on behalf of the 1.4 billion citizens of the country and the millions of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I extend my heartfelt congratulations, greetings, and best wishes to him for his 25-year journey of service and dedication in public life—a journey that has been continuous, unwavering, and tireless,” he further said.

A Rise Through Struggle, Focus on Heritage

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s political journey, Nabin said that unlike several former Prime Ministers who came from established political families or were chosen by party leaders, PM Modi rose through an ordinary life, struggle, and experience before becoming Prime Minister on the strength of the people’s mandate.

He said Prime Minister Modi’s tenure has not only brought development but also renewed focus on India’s heritage, citing projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Corridor and Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "If we look at Jawaharlal Nehru, after Independence, he was chosen by Congress leaders before becoming Prime Minister for the first time. Similarly, Indira Gandhi was chosen by Congress leaders when she first became Prime Minister. In Rajiv Gandhi’s case, he became Prime Minister following the death of his mother, and elections were held later. But PM Modi did not come from a political family or inherit a political legacy. He rose through an ordinary life, struggle and experience, and went on to become Prime Minister on the strength of the people’s mandate," he said.

"You have not only given us development; you have also given us an opportunity to take pride in our heritage. Whether it is the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the Mahakal Corridor, or the magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, we remember the sacred Somnath Temple as well. Today, I can say that you have not merely built buildings and infrastructure; you have revived and recreated the centers of our faith and devotion," Nabin further said,

Prime Minister completed 25 years at the helm of government on Wednesday, beginning his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and serving three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014. (ANI)