Union Home Minister Amit Shah called PM Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey as Chief Minister and Prime Minister a significant chapter in Indian democracy. He noted the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' has been organised across the country to commemorate the milestone.

Amit Shah Hails PM Modi's 25-Year Journey

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey as Chief Minister and Prime Minister marked a significant chapter in the history of Indian democracy. He said the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' had been organised in every district across the country to commemorate PM Modi's 25-year journey in public service.

Addressing the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha - Seva Jyoti Yatra' in Gurugram, Shah said, “7 October marks a golden and epoch-making day in the history of Indian democracy. Today, an individual born into a family of very humble means, by virtue of his qualities and capabilities, and with the support of crores of people, has set a record of serving continuously for twenty-five years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister; that individual is our PM, Narendra Modi.”

“To commemorate this journey, the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' has been organised in every district across the country... A group of youths will arrive at the intersection 800 meters from here carrying the 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' torch and will install it there... I urge all of you to join this 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' in the largest possible numbers,” he further said. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and many other leaders also attended the programme.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to 'Sevaks'

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to grassroots workers and swayamsevaks across the nation, stating that they are guided by the enduring motto: "We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity."

Addressing the 'Seva Jyoti' program at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 continuous years as the head of government, the Prime Minister acknowledged the selfless dedication of party workers in safeguarding the nation's cultural ethos. "I have never felt that I am alone. There are countless swayamsevaks who are guardians of India’s cultural soul, with one sole purpose: to serve Bharat. They live by this spirit and remind themselves every moment: 'We are sevaks. We are servants of humanity.' I respectfully salute every Swayamsevak and Karyakarta who continues to serve the nation with commitment and devotion," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister completed 25 years at the helm of government on Wednesday, beginning his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and serving three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014. (ANI)