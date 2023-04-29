PM Modi's 100th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast live in UN Headquarters on April 30

The monthly radio address of the Prime Minister will air at 11.00 am IST which will be 1.30 am in New York on Sunday.

New Delhi: On a momentous historic occasion, the 100th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast live in the United Nations Headquarters on April 30 (Sunday).

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

“#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission said.

The 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" will also be broadcast for the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey at 1:30 am on Sunday as part of a special celebration hosted by the Indian Consulate General in New York and community organisations.

PM Modi addresses the nation's citizens on a variety of topics on his radio show, "Mann Ki Baat." It debuted on October 3, 2014, and now airs, on the whole, All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network every last Sunday of the month at 11 a.m.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a national conclave named 'Mann Ki Baat @100' to commemorate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program. It was attended by over 100 illustrious individuals and organised by Prasar Bharti at Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan. Along with celebrities, those whose names the Prime Minister had addressed in earlier episodes of Mann ki Baat were present at the occasion. These persons have experience in subjects including fostering traditional art, culture, and crafts, as well as protecting the environment.

