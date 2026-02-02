On Guru Ravidas's 649th Birth Anniversary, PM Modi renamed Adampur Airport in his honour, a move praised by Uttarakhand CM Dhami. The PM also inaugurated a new terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana to improve air connectivity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday stated that the renaming of Adampur Airport in the name of Guru Ravidas Maharaj on his 649th Birth Anniversary is a true tribute to his ideals and thoughts.

"Dedication of Adampur Airport by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of Guru Ravidas Maharaj is a true tribute to his great thoughts and ideals. This decision, taken on the sacred occasion of Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary, is highly commendable and historic. The message of equality, compassion, and service that Sant Ravidas ji gave through his life continues to provide direction and inspiration to society even today," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

PM Modi's Punjab Visit: Airport Tributes and Upgrades

PM Modi visited Adampur airport in Punjab on Sunday and unveiled the new name of the Airport as 'Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur. He also inaugurated the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

"The inauguration of a terminal building at the Halwara Airport is a moment of immense joy for the people of Punjab, especially Ludhiana and surrounding areas. Ludhiana, as we all know, is a vital industrial and commercial hub in Northern India. This city is known for its dynamic people. Our Government is working tirelessly to improve air connectivity for this city, reflecting in the ongoing works for a modern airport," PM Modi said in a post on X.

New Gateway for Punjab: Halwara Airport's Modern Terminal

The Terminal Building inaugurated by the PM at Halwara Airport will establish a new gateway for the State, catering to Ludhiana and its surrounding industrial and agricultural hinterland.

Located in the Ludhiana district, Halwara is also home to a strategically important Indian Air Force station.

The earlier airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-size aircrafts. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger aircraft, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara, which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft, a release said.

The terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and recycled water for landscaping. The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience.

Honouring a Revered Saint

PM Modi visited Punjab on the 649th Birth Anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. The renaming of Adampur Airport honours the revered saint and social reformer whose teachings of equality, compassion, and human dignity continue to inspire India's social ethos. (ANI)