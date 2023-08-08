PM Modi-Rahul Gandhi to cross words in no-confidence motion; Debate time revealed

The upcoming no-confidence motion debate will witness a face-to-face discussion between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Know about the allocated debate times for different parties in this critical parliamentary session.

The Parliament is all set to deliberate on a no-confidence motion starting from Tuesday (August 8). There are indications that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi might take the lead in initiating the discussion from the opposition faction. Simultaneously, the BJP has issued a whip, mandating the presence of all its MPs in the House.

The discourse concerning the no-confidence motion aimed at the central government will span across August 8, 9, and 10. It is on the latter date that Prime Minister Modi is slated to respond to the discussions on the no-confidence motion.

Discussion on the no-confidence motion is scheduled to extend for 12 hours:

The ongoing parliamentary session has allocated a total of 12 hours for the comprehensive discussion of the no-confidence motion. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been granted 6 hours and 41 minutes, while the Congress party has been allotted 1 hour and 15 minutes to present their arguments.

Additionally, a collective time of 2 hours has been reserved for parties like YSRCP, Shiv Sena, Janata Dal United, BJP, BSP, BRS, and LJP. Smaller parties have been apportioned 1 hour and 10 minutes for their inputs. It is anticipated that Rahul Gandhi might spearhead the discussion from the Congress faction's standpoint.

