PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

Earlier this week, it was reported that Republic Day celebrations will now begin on January 23 to incorporate the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and a slew of other world leaders turned to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birthday. Earlier this week, it was reported that Republic Day celebrations will now begin on January 23 to incorporate the occasion. "On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Jayanti, I salute him. Every Indian is proud of his enormous contribution to our country," Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a tweet wishing the nation a happy 'Parakram Diwas.'

"On the 125th anniversary of his birth, India fondly remembers Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Azad Hind is a national symbol because of the courageous efforts he took to fulfil his ardent dedication to the vision of a free India. His principles and sacrifice will live on in the hearts of every Indian for the rest of their lives," President Kovind tweeted about it.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a holographic statue of liberation warrior Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Delhi, kicking off Republic Day celebrations.

The "great statue" statue will be erected near India Gate and made of granite.

"At a time when the whole country is commemorating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, I am pleased to announce that his magnificent granite statue will be erected at India Gate. This would be a sign of India's debt to him," the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet.

A 30,000 lumens 4K projector will power the holographic statue. The holographic statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in breadth.

