PM Narendra Modi praised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s 'motivating' Vijayadashami speech, highlighting his focus on national progress, social unity, and self-reliance. Bhagwat spoke at the centenary event, emphasizing 'Panch Parivartan' and 'Swadeshi'.

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at the organisation’s centenary Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, highlighting his remarks on national progress, social unity, self-reliance and nation-building.

PM Modi described Bhagwat’s address as “very motivating” and said he had spoken at length on a wide range of issues. He also highlighted the RSS Chief’s emphasis on the commitment to service and nation-building among RSS volunteers, along with the organisation’s concept of Panch Parivartan.

PM Modi's Praise on X

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “A very motivating address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji during the Shatabdi Varsh Shri Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. He has spoken at length on a wide range of issues including national progress and social unity, the need for self-reliance and to strengthen the character of society."

A very motivating address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat Ji during the Shatabdi Varsh Shri Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. He has spoken at length on a wide range of issues including national progress and social unity, the need for self-reliance and to strengthen the character of society. Particularly noteworthy was his emphasis on the commitment to Seva and nation building that is integral to every RSS Swayamsevak. He also spoke about the Panch Parivartan and how these can contribute meaningfully to positive social change. @RSSorg @DrMohanBhagwat https://t.co/G6Rg2wX4KH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2026 “Particularly noteworthy was his emphasis on the commitment to Seva and nation building that is integral to every RSS Swayamsevak. He also spoke about the Panch Parivartan and how these can contribute meaningfully to positive social change,” the post read.

Key Highlights from Bhagwat's Address

The RSS held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations. Addressing the centenary celebrations, Bhagwat recalled the contributions of Sant Ravidas, Swami Shraddhanand and Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati, highlighting their roles in promoting spiritual devotion, social harmony and the protection of religious values.

He said the organisation had spent the past 100 years working to awaken self-awareness and strengthen India's unity and identity. “Remembering them is also appropriate because the work that the Sangh has been carrying out for the past 100 years is precisely aimed at awakening this self-awareness. On the foundation of that self-awareness, identity, and ethos, it strives to make India united and strong,” the RSS chief said.

Referring to Panch Parivartan, Bhagwat said self-awareness and the adoption of Swadeshi were among its key aspects. "As our Prant Sanghchalak Ji mentioned in his introductory remarks regarding Panch Parivartan, one of its key aspects is practising self-awareness and adoption of Swadeshi. This self-awareness is reflected in the preamble of our Constitution, where we refer to ourselves as 'We, the people of India',” he said.

A Century-Old Tradition

The RSS was founded in Nagpur by its first Sarsanghchalak, Keshav Hedgewar, on the occasion of Vijayadashami in 1925. The organisation has marked the festival every year since its establishment. (ANI)