PM Narendra Modi was ceremonially pinned with the Merchant Navy Miniature Flag, kicking off Merchant Navy Week. The gesture, ahead of National Maritime Day, recognises the vital contribution of seafarers to India's trade and global economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremonially pinned with the Merchant Navy Miniature Flag on Tuesday, ahead of the National Maritime Day, marking the commencement of Merchant Navy Week and recognising the vital role of India's maritime sector.

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Thee Merchant Navy Miniature Flag was ceremonially pinned on the attire of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, marking the commencement of Merchant Navy Week, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

It said that the symbolic gesture highlighted the unwavering contribution of seafarers in sustaining India's trade and strengthening its global linkages. In a post on X, the Ministry said, "Ahead of National Maritime Day, the Merchant Navy Miniature Flag was ceremonially pinned on the attire of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, marking the commencement of Merchant Navy Week. The gesture reflects recognition of the unwavering contribution of seafarers and the maritime sector in powering India's trade and global linkages."

Celebrating National Maritime Day

On the occassion, the Ministry also paid tribute to India's rich seafaring legacy in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Observed annually on April 5, National Maritime Day commemorates the historic voyage of the SS Loyalty in 1919, the first Indian-owned ship to sail from Mumbai to London, marking India's entry into global maritime trade.

First celebrated in 1964, the day honours the invaluable contributions of seafarers and the maritime community to India's economy and global connectivity

The occasion also served as a tribute to the merchant navy's role in powering economic growth, with nearly 90 per cent of the country's trade by volume transported via sea routes. (ANI)