Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. Shivakumar praised the 'Iron Lady' for her role in agricultural, economic, and institutional growth in India.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Her 109th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary." Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026

Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. A prominent figure in the country's political history, she served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984. She was succeeded as Prime Minister by her son, Rajiv Gandhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also paid tribute to the former prime minister, recalling her contributions to India's political, economic and institutional development. In a post on X, Shivakumar described Gandhi as the 'Iron Lady' and highlighted several milestones during her tenure, including strengthening agricultural production, expanding access to banking and supporting India's space and nuclear programmes. "Paying my respects to the Iron Lady and former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. She occupies a significant place in India's history as a leader whose tenure witnessed far-reaching political, economic and institutional developments. From strengthening agricultural production and expanding access to banking to supporting India's space and nuclear programmes, her years in office encompassed several important milestones," he said.

He further said that Gandhi's contributions remained an important part of India's post-independence history and that her memory would continue to be remembered with respect. "As we remember her journey in public life, we also recognise the mark she left on India's political landscape and its development trajectory. Her contributions remain an important part of India's post-independence history, and her memory will continue to be remembered with respect," Shivakumar added.