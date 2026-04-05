PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former Deputy PM Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. They lauded his dedication to equality, social justice, and his invaluable contributions to the nation's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. PM Modi said that Babu Jagjivan Ram dedicated his life to the ideals of equality and social justice.

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In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Humble salutations to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to equality and social justice. His invaluable contribution to the nation will always be remembered." पूर्व उप प्रधानमंत्री बाबू जगजीवन राम जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उन्होंने समानता और सामाजिक न्याय के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। देश के लिए उनका अमूल्य योगदान सदैव स्मरणीय रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2026

A Legacy of Service and Reform

Popularly known as Babuji, Jagjivan Ram was one of India's greatest Dalit icons who fought for the rights of the underprivileged. Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and national leader who fought tirelessly for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He was a Cabinet Minister for 35 years - the longest serving Minister handling several key portfolios. He brought about path-breaking reforms. As Food and Agriculture Minister, he is credited with the success of the 'Green Revolution' in India, while as Defence Minister, he led India to the historic win in the 1971 war that saw the birth of Bangladesh.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid homage to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. He praised his lifelong dedication to social justice, empowerment of the weaker sections, and the promotion of equality and harmony in society.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, champion of social justice, former Deputy Prime Minister, and people's leader Babu Jagjivan Ram, humble tributes. Throughout his life, he strengthened the voice of society's deprived, exploited, and weaker sections and continuously struggled for equal opportunities and social harmony."

"His life inspires us that by walking the path of service, dedication, and social harmony, society can be made even more just," the post read. (ANI)