Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. He highlighted their extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and how their ideals continue to inspire generations of Indians.

PM Modi's Tribute on Social Media In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory."Highlighting their courage at a young age, he added, "At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom."The Prime Minister also emphasised their fearless resistance against colonial rule, stating, "Undeterred by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives."He further noted that their ideals continue to inspire generations. "Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians," PM Modi said.Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory. At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India’s… pic.twitter.com/ZrTxC8PoTI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2026 Shaheed Diwas: Remembering the Martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters who were hanged by British authorities on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail, at a young age. Their supreme sacrifice for India's independence is commemorated annually on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), marking their roles in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the revenge killing of British officer John Saunders in 1928. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on the occasion of their martyrdom day, remembering their unparalleled sacrifice and contribution to India's freedom struggle.In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory."Highlighting their courage at a young age, he added, "At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom."The Prime Minister also emphasised their fearless resistance against colonial rule, stating, "Undeterred by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives."He further noted that their ideals continue to inspire generations. "Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians," PM Modi said.Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory. At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India’s… pic.twitter.com/ZrTxC8PoTI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2026Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters who were hanged by British authorities on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail, at a young age. Their supreme sacrifice for India's independence is commemorated annually on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), marking their roles in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the revenge killing of British officer John Saunders in 1928. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source