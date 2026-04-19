PM Modi slammed the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it an insult to women's pride they will never forget. He said the bill was a sincere effort to grant long-pending rights and empower half the population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that they "crushed" their dreams despite the government's sincere efforts. PM Modi pointed out that defeat of this bill is a direct blow to the self-respect of women, an insult that the female electorate will permanently engrave in their memories.

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"Women may forget everything else, but they never forget an insult to their pride," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on Saturday. PM Modi said "the sin committed by the opposition" will bring them punishment from people.

He highlighted that women of India are acutely aware of the malicious intentions and will hold the offending politicians strictly accountable in the future.

PM Details Vision of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Detailing the transformative vision of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Amendment, PM Modi explained that the legislation was a grand effort designed to grant long-pending rights and create new opportunities for half the population.

He observed that the bill aimed to remove systemic obstacles and equally amplify the political power of all states, regardless of their size or geography. "This amendment was a sincere effort to make women equal co-travelers in India's development journey," PMModi said.

PM Modi Attacks Congress

PM Modi attacked opposition parties for opposing the Constitution Amendment Bill which was linked with delimitation and targeted Congress in particular. He said whatever decision is necessary for the country, Congress "sweeps it under the carpet".

"Because of this attitude of Congress, India has not reached the heights of development it deserves. At the time of independence, many other countries were freed along with us. Most of those countries went far ahead of us, and the reason was that Congress kept blocking every reform. Delay, diversion, obstruction--this was Congress's principle, this was Congress's work culture," he alleged.

How the Bill Was Defeated

Opposition parties in Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday. The Lok Sabha took up Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill, and Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing.

In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against. With Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to take the strength of Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census. The government said there will be proportionate increase in seats for all states. (ANI)