Ahead of his scheduled visit to Somnath on January 11 to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the enduring spiritual and cultural legacy of Somnath Dham. He said "Somnath Dham's" divine energy has "awakened the consciousness of people for centuries" and will continue to inspire "faith, courage and self-respect." In a post on X, the Prime Minister reflected on the historic shrine's timeless legacy and enduring influence.

पावन-पुनीत सोमनाथ धाम की भव्य विरासत सदियों से जन-जन की चेतना को जागृत करती आ रही है। यहां से निकलने वाली दिव्य ऊर्जा युग-युगांतर तक आस्था, साहस और स्वाभिमान का दीप प्रज्वलित करती रहेगी। आदिनाथेन शर्वेण सर्वप्राणिहिताय वै। आद्यतत्त्वान्यथानीयं क्षेत्रमेतन्महाप्रभम्। प्रभासितं… pic.twitter.com/Ffi0MuhZKo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2026 "The grand heritage of the holy Somnath Dham has been awakening the consciousness of people for centuries. The divine energy emanating from here will continue to light the lamp of faith, courage and self-respect throughout the ages," he said.

Sharing Sanskrit verses, he further said, "Adinathen Sharvena Sarvapraanihitaya Vai. aadytttvaanytaaniyN kssetrmetnmhaaprbhaam / Prabhasitam Mahadevi Yatra Sidhyanti Manavah."

Commemorating 1000 Years with 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the beginning of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' and posted several photographs from his earlier visits to the Somnath temple. He also urged people to share pictures from their own visits, aiming to transform the parv into a widespread public movement.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is commencing auspiciously from today. A thousand years ago, in January 1026, the Somnath Temple endured the first attack in its history. The attack of the year 1026 and the numerous assaults that followed thereafter could not shake our eternal faith. On the contrary, these strengthened the sentiment of India's cultural unity, and the Somnath Temple was repeatedly revived and rebuilt."

He added, "I am sharing some pictures from my previous visits to Somnath. If you have also been to Somnath, please do share your pictures with #SomnathSwabhimanParv."

Describing the event as a festival of remembrance, the Prime Minister said the Swabhiman Parv honours countless Indians who never compromised on their values and principles, regardless of how challenging or frightening the times were. He emphasised that their unwavering resolve and commitment to India's civilisation and cultural consciousness remained intact, inspiring continued dedication to national unity.

"This occasion of Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a festival to remember those countless sons of Mother India who never compromised on their principles and values. No matter how difficult and terrifying the times may have been, their resolve always remained unwavering. Their loyalty to our civilization and cultural consciousness remained unbroken. This occasion of a thousand years of unbroken faith inspires us to remain constantly committed to efforts for the unity of the nation," he said.

Event Schedule and Preparations

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv will be observed from January 8 to January 11, during which a range of programmes highlighting India's spiritual heritage, cultural pride and social values will be held.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Somnath temple on January 11 to take part in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations. Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Gujarat ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, with heightened security arrangements and police deployment in place for the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. (ANI)