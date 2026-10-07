Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at New Delhi's Shri Vinayak Temple for the nation's well-being. The visit marked 25 years of his leadership as head of government, a milestone celebrated by the Union Cabinet in a resolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers and performed rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in the national capital, praying for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the citizens across the country.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared details of his visit and sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha for the nation's continued growth. "Today, I performed worship and rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in New Delhi. I prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of my family members across the country," PM Modi said. Invoking the deity to remove obstacles and usher in prosperity for all, the Prime Minister further added: "May the grace of Vighnaharta bring welfare to all, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of continuous progress."

PM Modi Marks 25 Years as Head of Government

Marking a milestone of 25 years as head of government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Shri Vinayaka Mandir in New Delhi's Sarojini Nagar and renewed his commitment to serve the country with utmost dedication.

The milestone traces back to October 7, 2001, when Narendra Modi first took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, before leading the BJP to a historic mandate in the 2014 general elections and subsequently securing three terms as Prime Minister of India.

Union Cabinet Hails PM's Leadership

Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government. Far more than a customary tribute, it celebrates the extraordinary journey of PM Modi guided by the principle of Nation First and Citizen First.

Three overwhelming mandates in Gujarat and support in three successive Lok Sabha elections reflect the enduring trust that the public has reposed in PM Narendra Modi.ten salient features capture the unbroken thread connecting his leadership of Gujarat with his leadership of India.

'From Gujarat to India a development vision grows'

The resolution 'From Gujarat to India a development vision grows' traces how PM Modi carried Gujarat's successful initiatives to the national stage. SWAGAT, through which he personally heard citizens' grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. It later inspired PRAGATI, bringing governments together to review stalled projects, resolve obstacles and accelerate completion.

The resolution speaks of how PM Modi's vision unites development, cultural confidence and environmental responsibility. Climate action progressed from Gujarat's dedicated department to renewable energy expansion and international partnerships. Yoga, millets, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ram Lalla's consecration strengthened India's connection with its heritage.

The resolution culminates in renewed commitment to his vision of collective effort towards a prosperous, self-reliant and developed India by 2047.

(ANI)