BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla lauded PM Modi as the 'most popular global leader,' citing a Morning Consult survey. He said the rating reflects faith in Modi's leadership and slammed Congress for its 'negativity' towards India's achievements.

'Matter of Great Pride': BJP on PM Modi's Top Global Rating

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday said it is "a matter of great pride for India" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be "the most popular global leader," asserting that the rating reflects the "credibility" and "faith" people in India and across the world have in his leadership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said, "It is a matter of great pride for India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular global leader. It shows his credibility. It shows the faith that people of India and the entire world have in his leadership...Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the longest serving head of government of India, is the representation of pro-incumbency, popularity, dependability, and credibility." Poonawalla took a swipe at the opposition Indian National Congress, accusing the party of negativity whenever India receives international recognition. "But on the other hand, the Congress party, whenever India gets any global recognition, they are the ones who become the Nawabs of negativity and the purveyors of pessimism. This rating destroys the entire narrative of Congress. Congress says PM Modi is dictatorial, but he is only and only winning elections and getting more and more popularity...," he added.

Morning Consult Survey Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again emerged as the most popular democratic leader globally, securing the top spot with a commanding approval rating of 68 per cent, according to a recent global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult.

The data, part of the "Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker," underscores PM Modi's sustained "domestic popularity" and "growing international recognition," placing him significantly ahead of his counterparts in other major world economies.

The survey ranked Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin and South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, both in the second position, with approval ratings of 62 per cent each.

The latest approval ratings are based on data collected from March 2-8, 2026. Ratings reflect a trailing seven-day simple moving average of views among adults in each country surveyed.

Contrast with Western Leaders

The tracker revealed a stark contrast between PM Modi's standing and that of other prominent Western leaders. US President Donald Trump holds an approval rating of 39 per cent, while UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had 24 per cent approval rating. Further down the list, French President Emmanuel Macron remains one of the lowest-ranked leaders in the survey, with an approval rating of 17 per cent and a disapproval rating of 75 per cent.