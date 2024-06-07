Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Narendra Modi meets BJP veteran LK Advani before NDA leaders submit letter of support to President (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met LK Advani at the veteran BJP leader's residence today, before staking claim to form the next government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

    PM Modi meets BJP veteran LK Advani before NDA leaders submit letter of support to President WAtch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    PM Modi on Friday reached the residence of BJP veteran LK Advani after being elected leader of NDA at an alliance meeting in Parliament today. Modi along with 15 other NDA leaders will head to Rashtrapati Bhavan where he will stake claim to form the government. He will take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on Sunday, June 9 at 6 pm.

    Minutes after he was elected as the leader of the BJP NDA parliamentary party and the leader of the Lok Sabha, PM Modi on Friday, thanked his party colleagues and coalition partners for supporting him and said the “thread of trust was very strong” among them, which will eventually help them realise the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ together.

    National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) 21 leaders, including TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, officially named Narendra Modi as the leader of the alliance in Parliament at a meeting of the bloc on Friday.

    At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Narendra Modi said, "People would approach you and say that they can get you a cabinet berth. Now the technology is such that a list with my signatures can come out...I urge you that all these attempts are useless. I urge all MPs to not fall prey to these conspiracies. INDI Alliance has gathered expertise in fake news in these elections, they have a double PhD. They can use this. Stay away from rumours. The country won't run on the basis of breaking news."

    While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got 240 seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
     

     

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
