PM Modi celebrated 12 years of Mann Ki Baat, highlighting inspiring grassroots efforts including organic farming in Punjab, women's weaving initiatives, and the successful community-led revival of the Heval River in Uttarakhand.

Celebrating 12 Years of Mann Ki Baat

‘Mann Ki Baat’ is a journey to understand and celebrate the contributions of ordinary citizens, with initiatives on traditional farming in Punjab, women’s empowerment through weaving and river conservation in Uttarakhand being highlighted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the 139th episode of the monthly radio programme. Recalling the beginning of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 12 years ago, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, the Prime Minister said the programme had continued uninterrupted, with listeners playing an important role throughout the journey.

"12 years ago, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, we began 'Mann Ki Baat'. Since then, our journey has continued uninterrupted. All of you have been both fellow travellers and guides on this journey. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the hard work, courage, commitment, dedication and spirit of service of the common man of our country," PM Modi said. Drawing a parallel with India's centuries-old tradition of pilgrimages, he said, "Our country has had a tradition of pilgrimages for centuries. For me, 'Mann Ki Baat' is no less than a pilgrimage, a journey to closely understand the efforts of people of the country and to pay tribute to their contributions," he added.

Reviving Traditions in Punjab

The Nav-Trinjan Initiative

During the programme, the Prime Minister highlighted the revival of traditional agricultural practices in Punjab's Malwa region through the 'Nav-Trinjan' initiative. "Our country has many traditional skills that have been part of our identity for generations. What is heartening is that these traditions are now inspiring new experiments. They are being adapted to meet the needs of the present day. One such initiative has been underway in Punjab for quite some time. An organisation called 'Kheti Virasat Mission' began reviving organic farming and traditional agricultural practices. Members of its team wanted to promote natural cotton cultivation in Punjab's Malwa region. The initiative was named 'Nav-Trinjan'. Under this initiative, organic cotton is grown without using chemicals. Naturally coloured cotton is also cultivated here," the Prime Minister said.

Empowering Women Through Weaving

Highlighting efforts to preserve traditional weaving skills, he noted that 'Nav-Trinjan' had also established a weaving school to pass the craft on to younger generations. "A few years ago, 'Nav-Trinjan' also started a weaving school. Its aim is to pass the skill of weaving on to the next generation. This school has transformed the lives of many women," he added.

Community-Led Environmental Conservation

The Prime Minister also highlighted a community-led initiative to revive the Heval River in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal region. "In the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, people have come together in an effort to breathe new life into a river—the 'Heval'. Some time ago, the water level in the Heval River began to decline, and nearby natural water sources were also drying up. In response, the local administration and the villagers joined forces to launch a campaign to save the river," PM Modi said.

He explained that the campaign involved rainwater conservation, groundwater recharge and large-scale tree plantation. "During this initiative, measures were taken to capture rainwater, facilitate groundwater recharge, and plant a large number of trees. Today, as a result of these efforts, the Heval River has been revitalised, and dozens of natural water sources have also been restored," he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi, Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and other BJP leaders are tuned in to listen to the programme.

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