PM Modi's Mann ki Baat has 100 crore listeners; they say radio show has emotional connect: IIM Rohtak survey

    The report highlights citizens' praise for the Prime Minister as someone who is knowledgeable and has a sympathetic and empathetic approach. Among other reasons cited for the trust the programme has established is direct engagement with the citizens and guidance.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    Ahead of 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat programme, a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management has found that the monthly radio broadcast has reached 100 crore listeners.

    Briefing the media on the findings of the survey, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi said that while 41 crore people constitute an occasional audience, 23 crore people tune in to the programme regularly.

    The survey, which tried to assess the impact PM's radio broadcast has had on the country's population so far, states that a majority of listeners are now aware of the government's work. 

    The survey notes that 73 per cent of the people are optimistic and feel that the country is going to progress. Another 58 per cent of listeners have responded saying their living conditions have improved while a similar number (59 per cent) have reported increased trust in the government. 

    Pointing towards a general sentiment towards the government, 63 per cent of people have said their approach to the government has become positive and 60 per cent have shown interest in working for nation-building as per the survey.

    The survey found that tales about everyday people, the bravery of the military forces, youth-related concerns, environmental and natural resource-related challenges, and Indian scientific accomplishments were the most often discussed topics.

    According to a poll done in 27 states and union territories, 65 per cent of respondents listened to the Hindi version, with English coming in second with 18 per cent, followed by Urdu with 4 per cent and Dogri and Tamil with 2 per cent each.

    For this study, a total sample size of 10003 people was surveyed, of which 60 per cent were men and 40 per cent were women. This group was dispersed throughout 68 different occupational sectors, with 64 per cent coming from the unorganised and self-employed sector, while 23 per cent of the target audience for the study were students.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 8:13 PM IST
