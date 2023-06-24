Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi makes big announcement for H1B visa holders in Address to Indian Diaspora

    Giving relief to the professionals, PM Modi said that now people will not have to travel abroad to renew their work visas. The big move came after a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden and was part of a people-to-people initiative.
     

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Indian-Americans who possess H1B visas in the US will no longer need to leave the country to renew their permits. During his speech to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC, Prime Minister Modi promised that Indian-Americans will not need to leave the country to renew their H1B visas.

    This comes a day after the U.S. Department of State said that it would begin a pilot programme to judge domestic renewals of some petition-based temporary work visas later this year.

    In order to accomplish this project for a larger pool of H1B and L visa holders in 2024 and subsequently expand the programme to include additional eligible categories, it will involve Indian citizens.

    The mobility of professionals and skilled employees, students, investors, and business travellers between the nations significantly helps to boosting bilateral economic and technical relationship, according to US President Joe Biden and PM Modi.

    "They underlined the urgent need to significantly speed this process, while noting the significant initiatives taken to boost processing of visa applications. The presidents also instructed authorities to find new ways to make it easier for people to travel between the two nations for professional, touristic, and technological exchanges," according to the joint statement.

    On the final day of a state visit, the Prime Minister also met with US and Indian technology CEOs earlier on Friday in Washington. CEOs included Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Apple's Tim Cook, and President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Modi met.

    The CEOs talked on the vast prospects and strategies for strengthening institutional collaboration in cutting-edge technology and R&D between the two nations. The Prime Minister emphasised the enormous potential of leveraging digital collaboration between India and the US for socioeconomic prosperity.

