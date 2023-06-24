Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai: PM Modi's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top CEOs and Chairmen from the United States and India at the White House. Here's what Google CEO Sundar Pichai had to say about the new India after the meeting in the East Room

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai: PM Modi's vision for Digital India is way ahead of his time
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 3:23 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said after his meeting with the Prime Minister. 

    Speaking after his meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the East Room of the White House, Pichai said: To see the kind of progress that India has made, particularly around the vision of Digital India, and the economic opportunities. I had met the Prime Minister in December, and we continued our conversation. We shared with the Prime Minister that Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund. We are looking to invest in companies working on Artificial Intelligence. We have a 100-language initiative, bringing Bard to more Indian languages very soon. 

    "We are announcing the opening of our global fintech operation centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. It will cement India's fintech leadership, thanks to UPI and Aadhaar, and we are going to build on that foundation and take it globally. So we are excited at the progress and with the advent of AI, the opportunity for India to progress is definitely exciting. So we are going to support the Prime Minister's vision there. His’s vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time. I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do. The scaling up of India's digital stack is a model that other countries are thinking about. So it is really exciting to see the progress and commitment towards economic growth for India and we are glad to be partners in this," he said.

    PM Modi, along with US President Joe Biden, took part in the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake event. Besides Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, Zerodha & True Beacon Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and several others were also present at the meeting.

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 3:23 AM IST
    Video Icon