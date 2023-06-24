'This is the moment...' PM Modi invites US businessmen to be part of India's growth story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington. During his address, he emphasized that the India-US partnership can change the fate of the 21st century and that this partnership is one that is rooted in conviction, compassion, and shared commitments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington in the last leg of his official State Visit to the United States during which he said that the US-India partnership is not just a partnership of convenience, but one of conviction and a partnership of compassion and of shared commitments. Here are highlights of the Prime Minister's speech at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum:

* Ease of Doing Business is the commitment of our government. Time and again history has shown, when India grows, the entire world prospers

* Today, India is investing a record more than $125 billion in infrastructure. There are limitless possibilities for America in this growth story of India. It's time for you guys to take that first and fast-mover advantage

* The India-US partnership is beneficial to both the nations and their citizens. We have taken major decisions to make India-America the most reliable partners

* Indian companies are investing billions of dollars in America. Indian companies are going global

* The Indo-US Defence Partnership is building a special kind of relationship with the people of almost every state in America.

* India's biggest driving force is the aspiration of our citizens

* Today an unprecedented phase of reforms is going on in India. India's extreme poverty is declining at a very fast pace; a new middle class is being created

* Indian companies are going global... they are operating in large numbers in the United States

* India is continuously increasing capex while keeping the fiscal deficit under control. Our exports are increasing, forex is increasing and new records of FDI are being created. American companies have invested more than $16 billion in India in the last 2-2.5 years.

* In India, demand in the aviation sector is constantly growing. To meet this demand, Indian airline companies are ordering aircraft.

* The greatest driving force of Indians is the aspiration of the Indian people. This is not very different from the American dream

* We have taken a resolve of a Viksit Bharat. We give challenges to challenge by improving the ease of living of citizens

* 140 crore Indians have pledged to make a developed India. We want to solve decades-old problems in India

* The US-India partnership is not just a partnership of convenience but one of conviction. This is a partnership of compassion and of shared commitments.

* You are all pillars of America's economic success...you, through your hard work, have created and lived the American dream.

* Our (India-US) partnership can change the fate of the 21st century.

