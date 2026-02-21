PM Modi hailed India's tech growth, stating 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will boost global leadership. At the HCL-Foxconn JV groundbreaking, he emphasized self-reliance to secure India's position in the 21st-century chip market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed India's rapid growth in the field of technology and highlighted that 'Made in India' semiconductor chips will boost India's global leadership. The Prime Minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the HCL-Foxconn Joint Venture project, India Chip Pvt Ltd, in Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing.

The Push for 'Aatmanirbhar' Chip Manufacturing

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the semiconductor chip market in the 21st century, noting India's growing partnership in its supply chain. "In the 20th century, countries that possessed oil became both prosperous and powerful. In the 21st century, the small chip possesses this same power... During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how fragile the supply chain for even the smallest chip has been... India learned from that struggle and began to turn it into an opportunity. We have to make India 'aatmnirbhar' in chip manufacturing... When India's chip is 'made in India', we won't have to look towards other nations for manufacturing modern equipment," the Prime Minister added.

India's Semiconductor Mission Gains Momentum

He further stated that "India has so far approved 10 semiconductor fabrication and packaging projects under its Semiconductor Mission, adding that "four of these units are set to commence production very soon."

A Trusted Partner for Global Collaboration

The PM further recognised the arrival of major companies in India for collaboration in chip manufacturing and called for "atmanirbharta" in the process, to strengthen India's leadership in the global market. "Today, the arrival of major companies like Foxconn in India and their collaboration in chip manufacturing also sends a global message. A democratic country like India is a trusted partner for the world. Therefore, India's recognition as the world's factory is a win-win situation for both India and other countries," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Poised to Become Semiconductor Hub

Additionally, emphasising that India has to become self-dependent in chip production and a semiconductor ecosystem is being created in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a matter of pride that Uttar Pradesh is poised to become a major centre for India's semiconductor system. He said wherever a semiconductor unit is established, design centres emerge, startup ecosystems develop, and innovation accelerates.

Investing in Future Technologies

He also talked about the India AI Impact Summit, which concluded today. The Prime Minister said that in every technology that will shape the future of humanity, India is making unprecedented investments today.

The establishment of the HCL-Foxconn semiconductor facility marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards technological self-reliance and reflects the Prime Minister's vision of positioning India as a trusted global destination for high-end electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, a release said. (ANI)