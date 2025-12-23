PM Modi led tributes to former PM and Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. Leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda hailed his lifelong dedication to farmers, the rural economy, and his role in safeguarding democracy during the Emergency.

On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in paying tributes to the veteran leader, remembering his lifelong dedication to farmers, the rural economy and the underprivileged sections of society.

In a post shared on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi paid homage to the former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, describing him as a towering statesman whose contributions to nation-building remain unforgettable. "Heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary." He dedicated his life to the welfare of the deprived sections of society as well as to the progress of agriculture and the prosperity of farmers. A grateful nation can never forget his contributions to nation-building," the Prime Minister wrote.

Leaders Highlight Former PM's Vision

The leaders highlighted that the former Prime Minister's vision shifted focus toward the welfare of the poor and the empowerment of the agricultural sector.

Paying his respects, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda also highlighted the Bharat Ratna awardee's role in prioritising the rural economy and democracy. Reflecting on the former leader's bold governance and his stand against the Emergency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I pay my respects to former Prime Minister, great farmer leader, Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji's life was dedicated to strengthening the agricultural sector, advancing farmers' welfare, and social service. He boldly worked to place farmers and farming at the centre of governance. He also played a significant role in overthrowing the Emergency and dictatorial rule."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda also recalled Chaudhary Charan Singh's lifelong commitment to farmers and the poor, stating that his struggle to safeguard democracy continues to inspire generations. "On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, who was always dedicated to the welfare of farmers, I pay my countless respects to him. Shri Chaudhary ji devoted his entire life to protecting the interests of the country's farmers, the poor, and the deprived, and to empowering them. His struggle to protect democracy during the Emergency and his efforts for farmers' welfare and agricultural development will continue to inspire us forever," Nadda said.

Furthermore, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also remembered the late Prime Minister, describing him as a leader who remained dedicated throughout his life to the welfare of farmers. He said Singh's ideas and principles continue to remain relevant in India's journey towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation. "On the birth anniversary of the messiah of farmers, former Prime Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, who remained dedicated throughout his life to the welfare of farmers, millions of salutations and heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all farmer brothers and sisters on National Farmers' Day! His thoughts will always remain relevant in the creation of a developed and self-reliant India. Your life dedicated to national upliftment and the welfare of farmers will forever inspire the countrymen for the well-being of the food providers and the development of rural areas. Repeated obeisance at the feet of revered Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji!" said Chauhan.

Kisan Diwas and Chaudhary Charan Singh's Legacy

December 23 is observed as Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day, across the country to recognise the invaluable contribution of farmers to India's social and economic fabric. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of India, who is widely regarded as a champion of farmers' rights and rural upliftment.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born on December 23, 1902, and served as India's fifth Prime Minister from July 1979 to January 1980. He held several key portfolios during his political career, including Minister for Home and Agriculture in CB Gupta's ministry in 1960, and Minister for Agriculture and Forests in Sucheta Kripalani's ministry between 1962 and 1963.

Among his notable contributions were the Redemption Bill of 1939, which played a significant role in providing relief to rural debtors, and the Land Holding Act of 1960, implemented during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, which aimed to reduce land ceilings uniformly across the state. (ANI)