PM Narendra Modi, in a letter to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Statehood Day, praised the state's culture, history of social reform, and contributions to nation-building, calling it a "perennial source of inspiration."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the occasion of Maharashtra Statehood Day, expressed his deep admiration for the state, its people and culture, which he said shaped our nation and society.

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In the letter, PM Modi captured the spirit of Maharashtra over the years that has significantly contributed to nation-building through the Bhakti Movement and Varkari Sampraday that "ignited the spirit of social reform" and movements for social justice and the state's blooming economy. "We all pay homage to a state and a culture that have distinctly shaped our nation and society. Maharashtra is a perennial source of inspiration for our civilisation. This state is a confluence of valour and virtue, devotion and dynamism, reform and 'Rashtra Nirman'. It is the land where the Konkan coast and the Sahyadris echo with the courage of heroes, where the Bhakti movement and Varkari Sampraday ignited the spirit of social reform, where social justice found its most powerful voice and where modern India, especially our economic growth, continues to draw strength," he said.

Legacy of Great Leaders

Noting the contribution of the great people that shaped the nation and state, PM Modi said, "Maharashtra has been blessed by the immortal inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose vision of Swarajya remains a timeless guide for good governance, courage and national pride. It has been enriched by the emancipatory thoughts of Bharat Ratna, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose ideas continue to illuminate our democratic journey. It has drawn patriotic spirit from leaders such as Lokmanya Tilak and Veer Savarkar. And it is blessed with spiritual depth and moral strength from the saintly traditions that have shaped its soul."

Recent Achievements Hailed by PM

PM also shared the three instances that brought him immense happiness recently. "The first is the inclusion of 12 Maratha forts (11of which are in Maharashtra) in the UNESCO World Heritage List. These forts are living symbols of courage, self-respect and strategic genius. The second is the inclusion of the beautiful Marathi language in the list of Classical Languages, which our NDA Government had the honour of doing in 2024," he said in the letter.

"This was a long-pending demand, and it was our privilege to have the opportunity to make it a reality. Marathi has enriched India's intellectual and spiritual heritage. And the third is the unveiling of a bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris during Constitution Day last year. It was a great tribute to a stalwart whose impact is truly global," he added.

Economic Powerhouse and Central Support

PM Modi also appreciated Maharashtra's contribution to India's economic transformation and noted the Centre's contribution to ensuring next-generation infrastructure and development for the state. "Maharashtra has always stood at the forefront of India's economic transformation. From industry to innovation, finance to manufacturing, commerce to creativity, Maharashtra's contribution to India's rise is unmatched. It remains the preferred destination for investors, thus becoming a leader in infrastructure creation," PM said.

"The Central Government's support for Maharashtra is stronger than ever before! Rs. 24,000 crore was allocated to Maharashtra for key railway projects in 2025-26. This is a record number. For a state like Maharashtra, next-generation infrastructure and connectivity are of great importance. To strengthen that, vital development works have been launched. Just last year, the Aqua Line of the Mumbai Metro was expanded. The entire nation is talking about the Navi Mumbai Airport and how it will boost growth, especially around Mumbai. The Vadhavan Port will become a major maritime gateway, strengthening India's trade ambitions," he added.

About Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated on May 1 to mark the bifurcation of the "Bombay" state on a linguistic basis into two states: Gujarat and Maharashtra. The Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect on May 1, 1960, as a result of several protests and movements that demanded the creation of an individual state. (ANI)