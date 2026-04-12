Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92. PM Modi and former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute, calling her the 'Queen of Melody' and an iconic voice. Her career spanned over eight decades, leaving a monumental legacy in Indian music.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday mourned the passing of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, remembering her as the "Queen of Melody".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an X post, Reddy said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary 'Queen of Melody,' Asha Bhosle Ji. Her unparalleled voice and versatility have resonated in every household and will live on forever. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanthi!"

Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary ‘Queen of Melody,’ Asha Bhosle Ji. Her unparalleled voice and versatility have resonated in every household and will live on forever. My heartfelt condolences to her family. Om Shanthi! pic.twitter.com/g0SVX93b7b — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 12, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, remembering her as one of India's most iconic and versatile voices whose music enriched the country's cultural heritage for over eight decades.

In a heartfelt message on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow, calling Bhosle "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known." "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives," PM Modi wrote.

A Storied Career and Lasting Legacy

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. Apart from her illustrious career, the singer also had a closely knit family that stood by her through decades of fame and personal milestones.

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the sister of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. She is the daughter of the late legendary musician Deenanath Mangeshkar.

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Unmatched Versatility and Iconic Hits

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, playful, emotive, and adaptable, became synonymous with generations of film music. From soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to vibrant hits such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and timeless classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Honours and Accolades

Her contributions were recognised with some of India's highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

(ANI)