Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused PM Modi of violating the model code of conduct. Gehlot alleged the PM incited women voters by naming DMK and TMC during his address on the women's reservation issue amid ongoing state elections.

Gehlot Accuses PM Modi of Poll Code Violation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi violated the model code of conduct and "incited women voters" by naming Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his address to the nation on the women's reservation issue. His remarks come amid ongoing elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with bye-elections in several states.

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Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said, "I heard the Prime Minister's address. He violated the code of conduct. Elections are underway. He is inciting the women voters by taking the name of DMK, TMC...If the Prime Minister himself violates the code of conduct, what will happen to democracy?" The controversy follows Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation on Saturday, where he strongly criticised the Opposition for blocking the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging they had "crushed" the aspirations of women despite the government's efforts.

Congress Slams BJP Over Bill, Census Delay

Furthermore, reacting to PM Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Nana Patole asserted that the prime minister invoked Congress at least 150 times. He added that the BJP opposed the Women's Reservation Bill when Congress introduced it in 2023. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Congress leader Patole said, "In his half-hour speech, he invoked Congress at least 150 times. The Congress has always placed Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution before the nation, which has angered the BJP. When the Congress introduced the Women's Reservation Bill, the BJP opposed it.

Attacking the BJP, he further added that the ruling party is not conducting a census because they know that they will lose power if the OBC population is exposed in the country. "When the same bill was introduced in 2023 with some modifications, Congress supported it, but maintained that it should be implemented in 2023. Why didn't they (the BJP) do so? Are they anti-women? Why aren't they conducting a census? Because they know that if the OBC population is exposed, they will lose power in the country. This fear is why they (the BJP) are not conducting the census. This bill excludes women from backward classes, tribal communities, Dalit communities, and other communities. Smaller states were also excluded. They have only attempted to advance a partisan system..." he added.

PM Modi Criticises Opposition for 'Insulting' Women

Meanwhile, PM Modi pointed out that the defeat of this bill is a direct blow to the self-respect of women, an insult that the female electorate will permanently engrave in their memories. "Women may forget everything else, but they never forget an insult to their pride. The sin committed by the opposition" will bring them punishment from the people," PM Modi said.

Background: Bill's Defeat in Lok Sabha

On April 17, Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing.

In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against. With the Constitution Amendment Bill defeated, the government later said it did not want to pursue the two other linked bills.

The bills aimed to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816, with 33 per cent reservation for women. The delimitation was to be carried out based on the 2011 census.

The government said there will be a proportionate increase in seats for all states. (ANI)