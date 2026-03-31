PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Samrat Samprati Museum' in Gandhinagar on Mahavir Jayanti. The world-class museum dedicated to Jain culture and Indian heritage houses ancient manuscripts and showcases the teachings of Tirthankaras.

On the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand, world-class 'Samrat Samprati Museum', dedicated to India's heritage and Jain culture, at Shri Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra, Koba, Gandhinagar. On this occasion, Jain Acharya Rashtrasant Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji, Governor Shri Acharya Devvratji, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi were present.

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PM Modi on Preserving India's Rich Heritage

While inaugurating the Samrat Samprati Museum, the PM stated that for years, traditions of study, spiritual practice, and self-discipline have flourished in the vicinity of Koba Jain Tirth. Here, a 'Triveni' confluence of preservation of values, nurturing of cultural ethos, and enrichment of knowledge is created, which forms the foundation of Indian civilisation. Maintaining this confluence continuously is a shared responsibility of all.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India's rich heritage is now being preserved for centuries to come through this Jain Heritage Museum, which will continue to inspire future generations. This museum is a sacred centre of Jain philosophy, Indian culture, and our ancient heritage. The Prime Minister congratulated all Jain monks and dedicated citizens who contributed to the creation of this museum.

Significance of Emperor Samprati and Museum's Grandeur

Speaking about the historical significance of Emperor Samprati, he said that many civilisations have produced great thinkers and philosophers. However, when it comes to power and truth, many rulers have set aside ideals and values due to the lure of power, creating a gap between thought and conduct. He said that Emperor Samprati was not just a historical king but a bridge connecting India's philosophy and scholarship.

Describing the grandeur of the museum, the Prime Minister said that the seven galleries here showcase the nation's diversity and cultural richness. These galleries artistically bring to life the Navpad concepts - Arihant, Siddha, Acharya, Upadhyaya, Sadhu, Darshan, Gyan, Charitra, and Tap - along with stories and teachings of the Tirthankaras.

He stated that when knowledge is 'Samyak' (true and balanced), it becomes the foundation of harmony and service. This museum not only represents Jain heritage but also proudly showcases other religious traditions of India - Vedic, Buddhist, and more. The harmonious presentation of the Vedas, Puranas, Ayurveda, Yoga, and philosophy reflects a rainbow of traditions together, something possible only in India.

A Message of Peace and Manuscript Preservation

Referring to the current global instability and unrest, the Prime Minister said that the heritage and message established in this museum are important not only for India but for the entire humanity. He appealed that inquisitive visitors, students, and researchers from across the world should visit this museum and carry the message of peace from India and Jainism to every corner of the globe.

The Prime Minister stated that ancient Indian universities like Takshashila and Nalanda were once filled with lakhs of manuscripts, many of which were destroyed by foreign invaders driven by religious intolerance. In difficult times, common people preserved remaining manuscripts across generations. He added that Acharya Bhagwant Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj spent 60 years travelling across the country in search of such manuscripts. More than three lakh manuscripts written on palm leaves and bhojpatra, some centuries old, are now safely preserved in this museum, serving as an inspiring monument for India's past, present, and future.

Government's Commitment to Cultural Heritage

Speaking about the government's commitment to preserving manuscripts, the Prime Minister said that compared to previous governments, the current government has launched the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' for digitisation, scientific conservation, scanning, chemical treatment, and digital archiving of ancient manuscripts using technology. He also mentioned this initiative in 'Mann Ki Baat', which enabled citizens to upload manuscripts preserved with them. This campaign will play a significant role in collecting manuscripts scattered across the country.

He further stated that efforts to preserve, understand, and showcase India's cultural heritage are ongoing at every level, from the restoration of ancient temples and development of pilgrimage sites to the promotion of Ayurveda and Yoga. He mentioned key projects such as the world's largest maritime museum at Lothal, the museum at Vadnagar, and the upcoming 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum' in Delhi.

He added that for the first time, meaningful and holistic efforts are being made to present the true history of India's freedom struggle free from political bias. He emphasised that the mindset of viewing heritage through a political lens has ended, and the nation is progressing with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', which is the essence of the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister appreciated the tireless efforts of saints in preserving India's heritage and recalled the historic 'Navkar Mahamantra Day' event held in Delhi, where Jain communities came together. Referring to the ten pledges given on that occasion, he mentioned water conservation, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', cleanliness campaign, vocal for local, Bharat Darshan, natural farming, healthy lifestyle, yoga and sports, helping the poor, and the tenth pledge added by the community - preservation of India's heritage.

In his distinctive style, the Prime Minister said that today, on the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Mahavir Swami, the program at Koba connects us to our roots, while the second program at Sanand connects us to the world. He added that advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing in Sanand is a matter of pride for Gujarat.

CM Patel Highlights 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'

On the occasion of the inauguration of the Samrat Samprati Museum, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid tribute to Bhagwan Mahavir Swami and stated that the Prime Minister has established a tradition of pride in our culture, religion, and heritage with the mantra 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi'.

The Chief Minister said that recalling the thousand-year journey of unwavering faith and revival through the historic Somnath Swabhiman Parv, India's cultural pride has once again shone globally under the inspiration of the Prime Minister. The central government has launched the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' and undertaken the great task of digitising and preserving lakhs of ancient manuscripts. Jain literature preserved in Prakrit and Pali holds a treasure of deep thoughts. By granting classical language status to Pali and Prakrit, the Prime Minister has ensured the preservation of invaluable Jain texts. Moreover, whether it is depicting Sammed Shikhar at the Parliament entrance or bringing back ancient Tirthankar idols from abroad, many such achievements have highlighted Jain philosophy.

Jainism is not only historical but deeply relevant in every era. He added that, in present times, the thoughts of Mahavir Swami alone can guide the world towards peace. The Chief Minister further stated that the "Samrat Samprati Museum" inaugurated today will become a remarkable place showcasing a living glimpse of Jainism, Indian culture, and spiritual heritage. Built over a vast area of Koba Jain Tirth, the museum displays more than two thousand rare ancient artefacts, manuscripts, and artistic exhibits. He described it as an important centre that keeps our heritage alive through modern architecture and added that it is not just a museum but a strong bridge between Jain philosophy and spirituality, connecting history with spiritual experience. The seven galleries present the evolution of Jainism chronologically. He expressed confidence that this place will inspire present and future generations to preserve Jain values and culture eternally.

Describing the Navkar Mantra as a collection of sacred vibrations and a rhythmic flow of energy, stability, and light, the Chief Minister said that last year, inspired by the Prime Minister, Navkar Mahamantra events were organised across the country on Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The Prime Minister gave nine resolutions for national development and citizen welfare. He urged everyone to incorporate these pledges into daily life and reaffirmed the commitment to build Viksit Gujarat with pride and respect for heritage under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Deputy CM Sanghavi on Youth and Spiritual Consciousness

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that Bhagwan Mahavir Swami's birth anniversary is the biggest festival for Jains worldwide. On this sacred occasion, the inauguration of the grand 'Samrat Samprati Museum' by the Prime Minister brings immense joy. It is a significant event reflecting India's cultural consciousness. The museum houses beautiful artworks, idols of Jain Tirthankaras, and ancient manuscripts spanning thousands of years, representing a confluence of spiritual awareness.

He said that Acharya Shri Padmasagar Surishwarji Maharaj spent decades travelling to build this heritage, which is truly a grand spiritual endeavour to preserve culture. The traditions and values of the Jain community are magnificently embodied in this museum. He added that the Prime Minister has emphasised that youth should have technology in their hands and the values of the Navkar Mantra in their hearts and minds. This museum will guide us on that path.

The spiritual consciousness of the Samrat Samprati Museum is enhancing India's heritage globally, like Ayodhya and Somnath, under the Prime Minister's leadership. He further emphasised that for the Jain community, efforts have always been made to strengthen facilities at sacred sites like Shatrunjaya Hill, where revered gurus have travelled for years. He noted that when the Prime Minister was the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, he initiated the concept of 'Tirth Van' at pilgrimage sites. The Gujarat Government remains committed to preserving the sanctity of Palitana and Giriraj Hills. He congratulated everyone on this effort, stating that the museum will serve as a centre of culture and education.

Spiritual and Community Leaders Praise PM Modi's Vision

On this occasion, Acharya Padmasagar Surishwarji said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is transforming its glorious past into the present. The nation is fortunate to have a Prime Minister of strong character, dedication, and vision. He added that the Prime Minister has made significant contributions to national progress and embodies both spiritual and worldly qualities. From challenging wars to crises like the COVID pandemic, under his guidance, both citizens and heritage have remained safe.

Chairman of Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra and Torrent Group Chairman Sudhir Mehta, in his welcome address, said that Bhagwan Mahavir gave the message of 'Live and Let Live' (Jivo ane Jivva do) to the world. The inauguration of this grand museum marks a golden chapter in history. Due to the Prime Minister's efforts over the past 10-12 years, more than 400 rare ancient idols have been brought back to India from abroad, preserving the nation's spiritual and cultural heritage. This is the world's largest museum of its kind, not merely an exhibition but a treasure of cultural documentation, housing over three lakh manuscripts, which is a matter of pride for all.

On this occasion, Sadhu-Sadhvijio, Shravak-Shravikao, community leaders, MLAs, and dignitaries were present. (ANI)