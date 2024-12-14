PM Modi inaugurates 167 projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj ahead of Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that the organization of Mahakumbh next year on the holy land of Prayagraj will establish the cultural and spiritual identity of the nation to new peaks.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and launched 167 development projects worth around Rs 5500 crore in Prayagraj. He also launched the multilingual AI chatbot 'Kumbh Sah’AI’yak'. During this, he said, “If I had to describe this Mahakumbh in one sentence, I would say that such a ‘Maha Yagya’ of unity would be discussed around the world.”

During this, the PM also watched a short film based on Mahakumbh 2025. Reflecting on the magnificent scale and size of the Mahakumbh, the PM said that it is one of the largest gatherings in the world where lakhs of devotees are welcomed daily for the Mahayajna lasting 45 days and a whole new city is set up for the occasion. “A new history is being written on the land of Prayagraj.”

The PM said that India is a land of sacred sites and pilgrimages. It is a land of rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Kaveri, Narmada and many other innumerable rivers. Describing Prayag as the confluence, collection, congregation, combination, influence and a power of the sacred flow of these rivers, the importance of many pilgrimage sites and their greatness, the Prime Minister said that Prayag was not just a confluence of three rivers, but more than that.

Explaining the importance, he remarked that it has been told about Prayag that it is a pious time when the sun enters the house of ‘Makar,’ then all the divine powers, nectar, sages and saints descend down to Prayag. He added that Prayag was one such place without which the Puranas would be left incomplete. He further noted that Prayag was one such place which was praised in the verses of the Vedas.

“Prayag is a place where there are holy places and virtuous areas at every step”, said PM Modi. Shedding light on the cultural and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, he recited a Sanskrit shloka and explained, “The effect of the Triveni, the glory of Venimadhav, the blessings of Someshwar, the land of penance of Rishi Bhardwaj, the special place of Lord Nagaraj Vasu ji, the immortality of Akshayvat and the grace of God - This is what makes our Teertharaj Prayag.” He further explained that Prayagraj is a place where all four elements of ‘Dharma’, ‘Arth’, ‘Kama’ and ‘Moksha’ are available.

“Mahakumbh is a sacred and living symbol representing our legacy of the divine festival of our faith, spirituality and culture”, said PM Modi. He added that this is an event where every time there is a divine confluence of religion, knowledge, devotion and art.

The Prime Minister mentioned that a holy dip in the Sangam is equivalent to visiting crores of pilgrimage places. He added that an individual taking a holy dip is rid of all his sins. The Prime Minister remarked that this eternal flow of faith has never stopped despite reigns by various emperors and kingdoms or even during the despotic rule of the British and the major reason behind this was that Kumbh is not driven by any external forces.

He added that Kumbh represented the consciousness of the inner soul of man, the consciousness which comes from within and draws people from every corner of India to the banks of Sangam.

He further said that people from villages, towns, cities set out towards Prayagraj and such a power of congregation and mass gathering is rarely seen anywhere else. “Prayagraj is not just a geographical piece of land, it is a place to experience spirituality”, he said.

PM Modi further said that once an individual comes to Mahakumbh, everyone becomes one, be it saints, sages, wise men, or common people and the difference of caste and sects ends. He added that crores of people get connected with one goal and one idea.

The Prime Minister remarked that this time during the Mahakumbh, crores of people from different states with different languages, castes, beliefs would gather at Sangam and be in unison. He added that this was his belief why Mahakumbh was the ‘Maha Yagya’ of unity, where every kind of discrimination is sacrificed and every Indian who takes a dip in the confluence here represented a beautiful picture of Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat.

He highlighted the significance of Kumbh in India's cultural and spiritual tradition, mentioning how it has always been a platform for deep discussions among saints on critical national issues and challenges. He said, “When modern communication channels did not exist in the past, Kumbh became a foundation for significant social changes where saints and scholars gathered to discuss the nation's welfare and deliberated on both present and future challenges, thereby providing new direction and energy to the country's thought process.”

The PM said that even today, Kumbh retains its importance as a forum where such discussions continue, sending positive messages across the nation and inspiring collective thought on national welfare. Even though the names, milestones and paths of these gatherings may vary, the Prime Minister said that purpose and journey remains the same.

The Prime Minister pointed out the past neglect of Kumbh and religious pilgrimages by previous governments, stating that despite the significance of these events, devotees faced difficulties. He attributed this to a lack of connection with India's culture and faith and also reassured the citizens of the deep respect for India's traditions and faith under the current government, both at the Centre and state level.

“Both Central and State governments consider it a responsibility to provide facilities for pilgrims attending Kumbh. Thousands of crores have been allocated for various projects, with both Centre and State governments working together to ensure smooth preparations. The way different government departments are engaged in the preparations of Mahakumbh is commendable. Special focus has been given on connectivity here so that there is no problem in reaching Kumbh from any corner of the country or the world,” PM added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is focused on both development and enriching India's heritage. He mentioned various tourist circuits being developed across the country and gave examples of Ramayana Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, and Tirthankar Circuit.

Touching upon schemes like Swadesh Darshan and PRASAD, the Prime Minister said that the government is expanding facilities at pilgrimage sites. He highlighted the transformation of Ayodhya with the construction of the grand Ram Mandir which has elevated the entire city. He also mentioned projects like Vishwanath Dham and Mahakal Mahalok that have gained global recognition.

The Prime Minister said that the Akshay Vat Corridor, Hanuman Mandir Corridor, and Bharadwaj Rishi Ashram Corridor reflect this vision, while sites like Saraswati Koop, Patalpuri, Nagvasuki, and Dwadas Madhav Mandir are also being revitalized for devotees.

He highlighted that Prayagraj, the land of Nishadraj, held a significant place in Lord Ram's journey to becoming Maryada Purushottam. He mentioned that the episode of Lord Ram and Kevat continues to inspire us where Kevat washed Lord Ram's feet and helped him cross the river with his boat, symbolizing devotion and friendship.

“This event conveyed that even the Lord can seek help from his devotee”, he added. PM Modi remarked that the development of Shringverpur Dham is a testament to this friendship and the statues of Lord Ram and Nishadraj will continue to convey the message of harmony and equality to future generations.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant role of cleanliness in making the grand Kumbh a success. He said that the Namami Gange program has been accelerated to ensure proper sanitation and waste management in Prayagraj and initiatives such as appointing Ganga Doot, Ganga Prahari, and Ganga Mitras have been launched to raise awareness.

He then informed that over 15,000 sanitation workers will ensure the cleanliness of the Kumbh this time. He expressed his gratitude to these workers in advance and acknowledged their dedication in providing a spiritual and clean environment for crores of devotees. The Prime Minister gave the analogy of Lord Krishna who picked up used plates and sent out the message that every work is important, and said, “The sanitation workers will add to the greatness of this event with their actions.”

He recalled the appreciation received for cleanliness during the 2019 Kumbh and how he showed his gratitude by washing the feet of the sanitation workers, which remains a memorable experience for him.

Highlighting the economic progress in Mahakumbh, the Prime Minister said that we all are seeing how economic activities are gaining momentum in this region before Kumbh. Lakhs of people will come here every day, a large number of people will be needed in Prayagraj to maintain the entire system. "Over 6,000 of our boatmen, thousands of shopkeepers, and those helping with rituals and bathing will see a significant increase in their work. This means many job opportunities will be created here,” he added.

The Prime Minister further mentioned that traders will need to bring goods from other cities to maintain the supply chain. The impact of the Prayagraj Kumbh will also be felt in nearby districts. Devotees from other states will use trains or flights, which will boost the economy. “This way, the Mahakumbh will not only strengthen society but also empower people economically."

Regarding the Digital Kumbh, PM Modi said, "For the first time, AI will be used at Kumbh. An AI chatbot will be able to communicate in 11 Indian languages. I also suggest that we involve more people in this convergence of data and technology. For example, a photography competition related to Maha Kumbh could be organized. This competition could showcase Kumbh as a symbol of unity and attract more youth. Devotees attending the Kumbh could also participate in this. We could also organize competitions related to spirituality and nature."

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that the collective and spiritual energy emerging from the Mahakumbh will further strengthen the nation's resolve towards a developed India. He wished for the Kumbh Snan to be a historic and unforgettable event and prayed for the welfare of humanity through the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

