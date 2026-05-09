PM Modi to visit Karnataka and Telangana on May 10. He will join the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and later unveil and lay foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka and Telangana on May 10, where he will participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and later travel to Hyderabad to unveil and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore.

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Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Tomorrow, 10th May, I will be attending various programmes in Karnataka and Telangana. At 11 AM tomorrow, I will join the programme to mark the 45th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Art of Living. In line with our ethos of serving society, they have been doing commendable work across a wide range of sectors. In the afternoon, I will reach Hyderabad, where development works worth around Rs. 9500 crore will be inaugurated, or their foundation stones will be laid. These works cover sectors such as roads, logistics, textiles, railways, energy and more. I will then join the programme to dedicate the Sindhu Hospital to the nation. In the evening, I will address a BJP rally in the city. Fed up with the BRS misrule earlier and the Congress misrule now, Telangana is looking towards the BJP. Our rising support indicates our Party is Telangana's preferred choice!" Tomorrow, 10th May, I will be attending various programmes in Karnataka and Telangana. At 11 AM tomorrow, I will join the programme to mark the 45th anniversary celebrations of the establishment of the Art of Living. In line with our ethos of serving society, they have been… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2026

According to the Prime Minister's Office, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the 45th Anniversary Celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and address the gathering on the occasion. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Hyderabad and at around 3 pm, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. At around 3:45 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad to the nation.

PM Modi's Karnataka Visit: Art of Living Celebrations

Founded in 1981 by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation present in 182 countries. The Prime Minister will participate in the organisation's 45th Anniversary Celebrations and the 70th birthday celebrations of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.The The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being.

He will also launch nation-wide service initiatives of the Art of Living, encompassing year-long projects focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

Telangana Development Boost: Projects Worth Rs 9,400 Crore

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore. These projects collectively aim to strengthen connectivity, improve logistics efficiency, enhance safety and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

Road Connectivity

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor at a total project cost of over Rs 3,175 crore. The project will enable smooth, safe and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time by nearly 1 hour and 30 minutes while lowering fuel consumption and vehicle maintenance costs. The highway will strengthen connectivity between Telangana and Karnataka and facilitate industrial development in both States.

Industrial and Textile Parks

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district, being developed under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. Being developed at a total cost of over Rs 2,350 crore across 3,245 acres, the project is strategically located along NH-65 and will provide seamless multimodal connectivity to major cities, ports, rail networks and airports, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Envisioned as a smart integrated industrial township, the Zaheerabad Industrial Area will feature advanced and sustainable infrastructure and support next-generation industries. Key sectors identified include automobile, food processing, machinery, metals and electrical equipment. The project is expected to attract investments of nearly ₹10,000 crore and generate large-scale employment opportunities, significantly contributing to regional economic growth.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, developed under the PM MITRA Scheme. Developed at an estimated cost of around ₹1,700 crore, it is India's first fully functional PM MITRA Park and operationalises the Government of India's 5F vision - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign. Strategically located near the proposed Nagpur-Vijayawada Greenfield Expressway (NH-163G) and in proximity to NH-163, the park offers excellent multimodal connectivity to major railway networks and seaports, ensuring seamless logistics for global trade. Designed as a world-class industrial ecosystem, the park is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including an extensive internal road network, a dedicated power substation and an assured water supply. It also emphasises sustainable development through a Common Effluent Treatment Plant with Zero Liquid Discharge technology.

Railway and Energy Infrastructure

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation key railway infrastructure projects worth around ₹1,535 crore. These include multiple sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project covering 118 km. The project will enhance line capacity on the busy Grand Trunk corridor, enabling faster train operations, reducing congestion, improving punctuality and boosting freight traffic across the region. Further, the Kazipet Rail Under Rail Bypass will also be dedicated to the Nation. This strategic project will decongest Kazipet Junction by enabling simultaneous train movements towards Hyderabad, Balharshah and Vijayawada, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing delays.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Indian Oil's Malkapur Terminal Project at Hyderabad, developed at a cost of more than Rs 600 crore. The Malkapur Terminal has been established to augment petroleum product handling capacity and meet the growing energy demand of the region. The terminal has a total tankage capacity of 1,65,000 kilolitre (KL).

Healthcare Infrastructure

In a major milestone for India's healthcare infrastructure, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation Sindhu Hospital, a state-of-the-art, cancer-focused, multi-super speciality quaternary care not-for-profit institution in Hyderabad. Spread across 2.1 million square feet with 18 floors, the hospital has 1,500 beds, more than 150 doctor consultation rooms and 29 advanced operation theatres. Comprehensive care at the hospital spans chemotherapy, radiation therapy, cancer surgeries, bone marrow transplants, advanced critical care and over 33 super specialities, supported by cutting-edge diagnostics, modern laboratory and blood centre facilities.

These projects reflect the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Telangana for Viksit Bharat, focusing on integrated infrastructure development to drive economic growth, improve quality of life and build a faster, more connected nation. (ANI)