Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the BJP workers for a landslide victory in the local elections in the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, saying that the people have a "strong connection" with the party's development agenda.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi expressed gratitude towards the elections and wrote, "Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu for blessing BJP with phenomenal support in the Sarpanch, District Panchayat and Councillor elections held across the UT."

"This indicates the UT's strong connect with our Party's development agenda. I laud our hardworking Karyakartas for their effort at the grassroots," the X post added.

BJP's Dominant Performance in Local Polls

As per the details of the results shared by the BJP Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, on its social media handle X, the BJP won 15 out of 16 villages in the Daman district Sarpanch elections, 15 out of 16 seats in Daman District Panchayat elections, and 14 out of 15 wards for the Municipal Council polls in Daman.

In Diu, the BJP swept the elections, winning both the Panchayat seats in the Sarpanch elections and all eight wards in the District Panchayat polls.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the party won 16 out of 26 Panchayats in the Sarpanch polls, 24 out of 26 wards in District Panchayat polls and all 15 wards in the Municipal Council elections.

The polling for the Panchayat and Municipal Council elections was held on November 5.

Congress Alleges 'Election Theft'

Meanwhile, Congress had alleged that the BJP had conducted an "election theft" as several of the Opposition candidates' nominations were cancelled.

Nomination Forms Cancelled

Congress alleged that in the Silvassa Municipal Corporation election (Dadra and Nagar Haveli), eight of their candidates' nominations were cancelled, while 13 were cancelled in the district panchayat polls.

Congress wrote on X, "Open 'election theft' has taken place blatantly in the municipal corporation and panchayat elections of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Election Commission and the BJP have conspired to cancel the nominations of Congress and opposition candidates."

"In the Silvassa Municipal Corporation election, 12 candidates from Congress filed forms, out of which 8 forms were cancelled. Similarly, in the district panchayat election, 21 forms were filed, out of which 13 forms were cancelled. The key point is that all these forms were filled in a way after sitting with the legal team. Even after that, nominations were deliberately cancelled," the party added.

'Attack on Democracy'

Calling it an attack on democracy, the party further said that several Opposition candidates were not even called for scrutiny.

"Understand the chronology of the conspiracy: The place that was fixed for the scrutiny of nomination papers was suddenly changed, and deliberately, this information was not given to the opposition candidates. Many opposition candidates were not even called for scrutiny. Opposition candidates' nominations were cancelled in an arbitrary manner; no reason was given. When a complaint was made to the Election Commission official about this, no heed was paid. This is clearly election theft. Until now, the Election Commission and the BJP have been colluding to commit 'vote theft', but after the game of theft was exposed, they have directly resorted to 'election theft'. This is an attack on democracy and the Constitution," Congress wrote on X. (ANI)