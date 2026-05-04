PM Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's performance in the West Bengal polls, calling for 'change, not revenge.' He urged an end to political violence and assured party workers that the BJP would work relentlessly for a better future for Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday referred to the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal polls and said the focus should be on change and not revenge. Addressing party workers during victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters, he said the BJP will relentlessly work for a better future of Bengal.

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Referring to violence in Bengal during polls, he urged workers of all political parties to end the "endless cycle of violence once and for all". "Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," he said.

PM on Peaceful Elections

"This Bengal election has been very special for another reason as well. You must remember what kind of news used to come during Bengal elections. Violence, fear, and deaths of innocent people. But this time, the entire country heard a new piece of news that peaceful voting took place in West Bengal. For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence. In this grand festival of democracy, it was not the sound of guns, but the voice of the people that echoed. For the first time, it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he added.

Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee

The Prime Minister referred to the BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had founded Jan Sangh, which later took shape as Bharatiya Janata Party. Syama Prasad Mookerjee hailed from Bengal and it is the first time that the BJP will form a government in the state. "Today, as a BJP worker, another thought keeps coming to my mind. The soul of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee must be at so much peace today."

BJP's Vision for Bengal

PM Modi said that women will be safe in Bengal and youth will get employment. He said strict action will be taken against the infiltrators "I want to assure every citizen of Bengal that BJP will work relentlessly for the better future of Bengal. Now, in Bengal, women will be safe, youths will get employment, and migration will stop. In the first Cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Yojana will be cleared...And strict action will be taken against the infiltrators," he said.

"The dream they had of a strong and prosperous Bengal had been awaiting fulfillment for decades. Today, on May 4, 2026, the people of Bengal have given us BJP workers that opportunity. A new chapter has been added to Bengal's destiny from today. From today, Bengal is free from fear and filled with the assurance of development," he added.

PM Praises Party Workers and Leadership

The Prime Minister lauded party workers for their work and said these were first assembly polls with Nitin Nabin as party chief. "Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom," he said.

"These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he added.

Encouraging Results in Bypolls and Other States

The Prime Minister said the results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging. "In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said.

Counting of votes were taken up today for assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. BJP has also improved its performance in Keralam. (ANI)