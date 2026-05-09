PM Modi personally approached Eknath Shinde to enquire about his well-being after his helicopter made an emergency landing due to a storm. Modi gave him 'fatherly advice' to be more careful during air travel in the future, a Shiv Sena release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday personally approached Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and enquired about his well-being after his helicopter recently "went out of its scheduled route" but returned safely after the pilot noticed an "approaching storm system".

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On Thursday, due to bad weather, Shinde's helicopter had reportedly lost its course, following which it had to make an emergency landing at Pawan Hans in Juhu.

"PM Modi asked Shinde about the incident and also gave him fatherly advice to be more careful during air travel in the future," as per the Shiv Sena release.

Interaction during West Bengal ceremony

Earlier today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar had travelled to West Bengal for the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. During the ceremony, as Prime Minister Modi was greeting Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from various states, he suddenly paused near Eknath Shinde and was seen speaking with him. This sparked curiosity among many about what exactly the two leaders were discussing.

However, PM Modi reportedly told Shinde that he had heard about the helicopter incident and enquired about his well-being with concern. He also advised him to exercise greater caution during future air travel.

A video of the interaction between PM Modi and Shinde quickly went viral on social media, leading to widespread speculation about their conversation. However, through this brief interaction, Prime Minister Modi appeared to demonstrate how attentive he is towards the safety and well-being of his colleagues by personally enquiring about the incident involving Shinde.

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