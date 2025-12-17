PM Narendra Modi received Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. Leaders Om Birla and JP Nadda called it a proud moment for India, reflecting the country's rising global stature and strong India-Africa ties.

'A Moment of Immense Pride': Leaders Congratulate PM Modi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday extended warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia', saying that it is a matter of great pride for every Indian. Taking it to X, he wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji - the first global Head of State/Government - on being conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. This prestigious recognition reflects the world's respect for India's rising global stature under his visionary leadership and also underscores the growing strength of India-Africa relations... A moment of immense pride for every Indian."

Earlier today, Union Minister and BJP MP JP Nadda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being conferred with Ethiopia's highest civilian honour, calling it a "moment of pride for the country" and a reflection of India's growing global standing. In a post on X, Nadda wrote, "A moment of great honour for 1.4 billion people of India! My heartfelt congratulations to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji on being conferred with Ethiopia's highest honour, the 'Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia'. This 28th international honour reflects the world's trust in PM Modi ji's leadership and highlights India's rising stature on the world stage. It also stands as a strong symbol of the enduring friendship and deepening ties between India and Ethiopia."

PM Modi Humbly Accepts Honour

Earlier, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Tuesday bestowed PM Modi with Ethiopia's highest award- The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, making PM Modi the first global Head of State or Head of Government to receive this award. The Prime Minister said the recognition belongs to the countless Indians whose trust, contributions, and efforts have shaped and strengthened the bilateral partnership.

"Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership," the Prime Minister said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. (ANI)