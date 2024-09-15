Has your Aadhaar photo aged? Here's why and how to update it: A simple guide

For many individuals, the photo on their Aadhaar card hasn’t been updated in years. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) guidelines, those above the age of 15 need to periodically update their Aadhaar information, including their photograph.

Aadhaar: India’s most important identity document

Although various identity cards are in use across the country, the Aadhaar card holds a unique position. Considered the most authentic identity document in India, Aadhaar plays a crucial role in both government and non-government activities. It is essential for opening bank accounts and accessing other financial services. Aadhaar is important for every Indian citizen, from children to adults, as many government facilities are not accessible without it.

The history of the Aadhaar project

The Aadhaar project was launched on 29th September 2010, making it an essential proof of identity for nearly 13 years now. Over the years, it has become a vital document that holds sensitive information, including biometric details, a photograph, address, and phone number. Due to its importance, keeping the Aadhaar details up-to-date is strongly advised.

Why updating your Aadhaar photo is crucial

For many individuals, the photo on their Aadhaar card hasn’t been updated in years. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) guidelines, those above the age of 15 need to periodically update their Aadhaar information, including their photograph. Ensuring that your photo reflects your current appearance is important for identification purposes.

How to change photo in Aadhaar

1. Visit the UIDAI website [uidai.gov.in](https://uidai.gov.in).

2. Download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form from the website or obtain it from the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

3. Fill in the required details in the enrollment form.

4. Visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrollment Center and submit the form. (To locate the nearest center, visit [appointments.uidai.gov.in](https://appointments.uidai.gov.in).



How to change photo in Aadhaar

5. At the centre, an Aadhaar official will verify your details through biometric verification.

6. The officer will take a new photo to update your Aadhaar card.

7. A fee of Rs.100 (including GST) will be charged for this service.

8. You will receive an acknowledgment slip containing the Update Request Number (URN) which you can use to track your update status through the UIDAI website.

