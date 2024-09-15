Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has your Aadhaar photo aged? Here's why and how to update it: A simple guide

    For many individuals, the photo on their Aadhaar card hasn’t been updated in years. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) guidelines, those above the age of 15 need to periodically update their Aadhaar information, including their photograph.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 11:29 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    Aadhaar: India’s most important identity document

    Although various identity cards are in use across the country, the Aadhaar card holds a unique position. Considered the most authentic identity document in India, Aadhaar plays a crucial role in both government and non-government activities. It is essential for opening bank accounts and accessing other financial services. Aadhaar is important for every Indian citizen, from children to adults, as many government facilities are not accessible without it.

    article_image2

    The history of the Aadhaar project

    The Aadhaar project was launched on 29th September 2010, making it an essential proof of identity for nearly 13 years now. Over the years, it has become a vital document that holds sensitive information, including biometric details, a photograph, address, and phone number. Due to its importance, keeping the Aadhaar details up-to-date is strongly advised.

    article_image3

    Why updating your Aadhaar photo is crucial

    For many individuals, the photo on their Aadhaar card hasn’t been updated in years. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) guidelines, those above the age of 15 need to periodically update their Aadhaar information, including their photograph. Ensuring that your photo reflects your current appearance is important for identification purposes.

    article_image4

    How to change photo in Aadhaar

    1. Visit the UIDAI website [uidai.gov.in](https://uidai.gov.in).
    2. Download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form from the website or obtain it from the nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra.
    3. Fill in the required details in the enrollment form.
    4. Visit your nearest Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrollment Center and submit the form. (To locate the nearest center, visit [appointments.uidai.gov.in](https://appointments.uidai.gov.in).
     

    article_image5

    How to change photo in Aadhaar

    5. At the centre, an Aadhaar official will verify your details through biometric verification.
    6. The officer will take a new photo to update your Aadhaar card.
    7. A fee of Rs.100 (including GST) will be charged for this service.
    8. You will receive an acknowledgment slip containing the Update Request Number (URN) which you can use to track your update status through the UIDAI website.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weather update: Delhi braces for light showers today; IMD alerts heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bengal AJR

    Weather update: Delhi braces for light showers today; IMD alerts heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bengal

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone, Internet reacts (WATCH) shk

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone; Internet reacts (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says bengal lop Suvendu Adhikari anr

    Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says Suvendu Adhikari

    Uttar Pradesh news: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead

    9 year old girl dies of heart attack in lucknow school

    UP SHOCKER: 9-year-old girl dies of heart attack in Lucknow school

    Recent Stories

    Sex appeal training camp in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate snt

    'Sex appeal training camp' in China charges wives Rs 35k to teach seduction, prevent infidelity; sparks debate

    Weather update: Delhi braces for light showers today; IMD alerts heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bengal AJR

    Weather update: Delhi braces for light showers today; IMD alerts heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bengal

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone, Internet reacts (WATCH) shk

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone; Internet reacts (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says bengal lop Suvendu Adhikari anr

    Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says Suvendu Adhikari

    Uttar Pradesh news: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon