Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather update: Delhi braces for light showers today; IMD alerts heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bengal

    The monsoon remains active across other parts of India. In an advisory, the IMD issued a rain alert for states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

    Weather update: Delhi braces for light showers today; IMD alerts heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bengal AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a statement saying that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to experience cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain on Sunday (September 15). The weather forecast suggested a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

    On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the season's average by 3.9 degrees, according to weather officials.

    Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead

    The monsoon remains active across other parts of India. In an advisory, the IMD issued a rain alert for states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

    The IMD highlighted that a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh is expected to move west-northwest, resulting in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on September 14, Jharkhand on September 14 and 15, Chhattisgarh on September 15, and eastern Madhya Pradesh on September 16.

    Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, four people lost their lives and two remain missing due to heavy rains, particularly in the Kumaon region. The downpour has caused significant damage, with 478 roads, including national highways, blocked by landslides. Areas like Haldwani, Nainital, and Champawat have experienced rainfall ranging from 127 mm to 337 mm within the past 24 hours.

    Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says Suvendu Adhikari

    In Himachal Pradesh, rain has continued to affect certain regions since Friday evening. A total of 42 roads have been closed due to the weather, with Katula logging the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm, according to the meteorological department.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone, Internet reacts (WATCH) shk

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone, Internet reacts (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says bengal lop Suvendu Adhikari anr

    Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says Suvendu Adhikari

    Uttar Pradesh news: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead

    9 year old girl dies of heart attack in lucknow school

    UP SHOCKER: 9-year-old girl dies of heart attack in Lucknow school

    Kerala: 3 Kottayam women die after being struck by train at Kanhangad station anr

    Kerala: 3 Kottayam women die after being struck by train at Kanhangad station

    Recent Stories

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone, Internet reacts (WATCH) shk

    'Virat Kohli played under my captaincy': Tejashwi Yadav stuns everyone, Internet reacts (WATCH)

    Kolkata rape-murder: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says bengal lop Suvendu Adhikari anr

    Kolkata rape-murder case: 'Police were directly involved in tampering evidence,' says Suvendu Adhikari

    Uttar Pradesh news: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Heavy rains lead to deadly building collapse in Meerut, 10 confirmed dead

    9 year old girl dies of heart attack in lucknow school

    UP SHOCKER: 9-year-old girl dies of heart attack in Lucknow school

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing and holding hands; watch video RBA

    Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck back together? Fans get excited to see Bennifer kissing, holding hands; video

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon