Weather update: Delhi braces for light showers today; IMD alerts heavy rain in Jharkhand, Bengal

The monsoon remains active across other parts of India. In an advisory, the IMD issued a rain alert for states including Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a statement saying that Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to experience cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain on Sunday (September 15). The weather forecast suggested a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.2 degrees Celsius, significantly lower than the season's average by 3.9 degrees, according to weather officials.

The IMD highlighted that a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh is expected to move west-northwest, resulting in heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on September 14, Jharkhand on September 14 and 15, Chhattisgarh on September 15, and eastern Madhya Pradesh on September 16.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, four people lost their lives and two remain missing due to heavy rains, particularly in the Kumaon region. The downpour has caused significant damage, with 478 roads, including national highways, blocked by landslides. Areas like Haldwani, Nainital, and Champawat have experienced rainfall ranging from 127 mm to 337 mm within the past 24 hours.

In Himachal Pradesh, rain has continued to affect certain regions since Friday evening. A total of 42 roads have been closed due to the weather, with Katula logging the highest rainfall of 78.5 mm, according to the meteorological department.

